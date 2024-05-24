Free 4-star Broadblade weapon location in Wuthering Waves

Weapons in Wuthering Waves play a major role in amplifying the Resonator’s combat potential while also influencing their playstyle. From Broadblades to Pistols, there are a few different options to pick depending on your character’s requirements. The only means to obtain quality weapons is through the gacha system or crafting, unless you find them on the ground during exploration.

On that note, X user Narushio has recently found a free Dauntless Evernight Broadblade in the Sea of Flames above a broken highrise in the Port City of Guixu. This guide will help you locate this free 4-star weapon in Wuthering Waves.

How to get a free Dauntless Evernight Broadblade in Wuthering Waves

Location of the free Dauntless Evernight Broadblade (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ character roster is ever-expanding, meaning you will require more weapons in the future. Therefore, consider collecting the free Dauntless Evernight Broadblade located at the top of a building in Port City, Guixu.

To be precise, teleport to the Resonance Beacon in the Sea of Flames and head west to come across the massive Propulsion Flux. This anomaly originates near the Inferno Rider’s spawn. Jump from the overpass to glide off the Propulsion flux, which will take you closer to the roof of the shattered building up front.

Glide off at the very end of the flux and latch onto the structure. Run all the way to the top, using grapples in between to get the movement boost. Once you land on the open area, you should be able to locate the Dauntless Evernight Broadblade sticking out of the ground.

Glide off the Propulsion Flux to reach the top of the building (Image via Kuro Games)

Get closer to the weapon and interact to pull it out. The Broadblade should be added to your inventory. You can access it from Resonators that use this specific archetype.

It is worth noting that the location remains inaccessible to newcomers. The topology of the floating structures changes only after completing the We Promise, We Deliver Exploration Quest in Wuthering Waves. This mission is unlocked once you reach Union Level 10.

Dauntless Evernight Broadblade details

For those wondering, the Dauntless Evernight Broadblade rolls with a 13.68% DEF substat at base level. The passive from this weapon increases the wearer’s ATK by 8% and DEF by 15%, when their Intro Skill is released.

As of this writing, the game does not have many Broadblade users that scale on DEF, except Taoqi. She is a 4-star Havoc Resonator from the Jinzhou Ministry of Development. She has a hybrid playstyle where she takes on the roles of both support and secondary DPS.

