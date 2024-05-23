All Wuthering Waves characters, attributes and weapon types

All WuWa characters and their attributes and weapons (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves has finally been released globally on various platforms. Players can try up to 17 playable characters, also called the Resonators. This includes the main protagonist of the game, Rover. Each character offers different sets of abilities and has unique attributes and weapons of choice, allowing for a wide range of combat styles and team comps.

This article will list all the characters available in Wuthering Waves version 1.0 along with their attributes and weapon types.

All character attributes and weapon types in Wuthering Waves

Aalto

Aalto (Image via Kuro Games)

Aalto is a 4-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Aero
  • Weapon: Pistols

Baizhi

Baizhi (Image via Kuro Games)

Baizhi is a 4-star Resonator obtained during the main story.

  • Attribute: Glacio
  • Weapon: Rectifier

Calcharo

Calcharo (Image via Kuro Games)

Calcharo is a 5-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Electro
  • Weapon: Broadblade

Chixia

Chixia (Image via Kuro Games)

Chixia is a 4-star Resonator that is obtained for free during the main story.

  • Attribute: Fusion
  • Weapon: Pistols

Danjin

Danjin (Image via Kuro Games)

Danjin is a 4-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Havoc
  • Weapon: Sword

Encore

Encore (Image via Kuro Games)

Encore is a 5-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Fusion
  • Weapon: Rectifier

Jianxin

Jianxin (Image via Kuro Games)

Jianxin is a 5-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Aero
  • Weapon: Gauntlet

Jiyan

Jiyan (Image via Kuro Games)

Jiyan is a limited 5-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Aero
  • Weapon: Broadblade

Lingyang

Lingyang (Image via Kuro Games)

Lingyang is a 5-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Glacio
  • Weapon: Gauntlet

Mortefi

Mortefi (Image via Kuro Games)

Mortefi is a 4-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves.

  • Attribute: Fusion
  • Weapon: Pistols

Rover

Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

Rover is a 5-star character and the main protagonist of the game. Furthermore, they can use multiple attributes.

  • Attribute: Spectro and Havoc
  • Weapon: Sword

Sanhua

Sanhua (Image via Kuro Games)

Sanhua is a 4-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Glacio
  • Weapon: Sword

Taoqi

Taoqi (Image via Kuro Games)

Taoqi is a 4-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Havoc
  • Weapon: Broadblade

Verina

Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Verina is a 5-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Spectro
  • Weapon: Rectifier

Yangyang

Yangyang (Image via Kuro Games)

Yangyang is a 4-star character that is obtained for free in Wuthering Waves.

  • Attribute: Aero
  • Weapon: Sword

Yinlin

Yinlin (Image via Kuro Games)

Yinlin is a limited 5-star Resonator.

  • Attribute: Electro
  • Weapon: Rectifier

Yuanwu

Yuanwu (Image via Kuro Games)

Yuanwu is a 4-star Resonator that can be obtained for free by challenging the Tower of Adversity.

  • Attribute: Electro
  • Weapon: Gauntlet

This concludes the list of all the characters and their attributes and weapon types in Wuthering Waves.

