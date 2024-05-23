All Wuthering Waves characters, attributes and weapon types

Wuthering Waves has finally been released globally on various platforms. Players can try up to 17 playable characters, also called the Resonators. This includes the main protagonist of the game, Rover. Each character offers different sets of abilities and has unique attributes and weapons of choice, allowing for a wide range of combat styles and team comps.
This article will list all the characters available in Wuthering Waves version 1.0 along with their attributes and weapon types.
All character attributes and weapon types in Wuthering Waves
Aalto
Aalto is a 4-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Aero
- Weapon: Pistols
Baizhi
Baizhi is a 4-star Resonator obtained during the main story.
- Attribute: Glacio
- Weapon: Rectifier
Calcharo
Calcharo is a 5-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Electro
- Weapon: Broadblade
Chixia
Chixia is a 4-star Resonator that is obtained for free during the main story.
- Attribute: Fusion
- Weapon: Pistols
Danjin
Danjin is a 4-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Havoc
- Weapon: Sword
Encore
Encore is a 5-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Fusion
- Weapon: Rectifier
Jianxin
Jianxin is a 5-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Aero
- Weapon: Gauntlet
Jiyan
Jiyan is a limited 5-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Aero
- Weapon: Broadblade
Lingyang
Lingyang is a 5-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Glacio
- Weapon: Gauntlet
Mortefi
Mortefi is a 4-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves.
- Attribute: Fusion
- Weapon: Pistols
Rover
Rover is a 5-star character and the main protagonist of the game. Furthermore, they can use multiple attributes.
- Attribute: Spectro and Havoc
- Weapon: Sword
Sanhua
Sanhua is a 4-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Glacio
- Weapon: Sword
Taoqi
Taoqi is a 4-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Havoc
- Weapon: Broadblade
Verina
Verina is a 5-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Spectro
- Weapon: Rectifier
Yangyang
Yangyang is a 4-star character that is obtained for free in Wuthering Waves.
- Attribute: Aero
- Weapon: Sword
Yinlin
Yinlin is a limited 5-star Resonator.
- Attribute: Electro
- Weapon: Rectifier
Yuanwu
Yuanwu is a 4-star Resonator that can be obtained for free by challenging the Tower of Adversity.
- Attribute: Electro
- Weapon: Gauntlet
This concludes the list of all the characters and their attributes and weapon types in Wuthering Waves.
