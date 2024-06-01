Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation quest guide

Secret Investigation in Wuthering Waves is a small Side Quest in which you must help a patroller clear some enemy camps and investigate their main hideout. During the quest, you must be disguised as one of the Exiles and infiltrate their base. It is a pretty interesting quest as you get to try new things. In any case, completing it will give you several in-game rewards, such as Astrites, Union EXP, and Advanced Sealed Tubes.

Additionally, you will unlock a new trophy called "Sorry, I'm a Patroller." This article will provide a complete guide on completing the Secret Investigation Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Secret Investigation quest location and guide

Secret Investigation quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can start the Secret Investigation Side Quest in Wuthering Waves by talking to Qianshan. You can find him in the patroller's camp northeast of Lake Deerslumber. He will mention two locations where you will find the materials for your disguise.

Trending

Collect Exiles' gear (Collect Exiles' top and Exiles' bottom)

Collect the Exiles' gear (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to the two locations and defeat all the enemies before collecting the Exiles' gears by interacting with the two shining spots.

Also read: Wuthering Waves quest list

Discuss your plan with Qianshan and wait until 21:00 tomorrow to begin the infiltration

Meet Qianshan to discuss the plan (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation and talk to Qianshan to discuss the plan for infiltration. He will also pose a few questions but you don't have to worry about giving wrong answers since it won't affect your quest progress. Next, adjust the in-game time to 21:00 (9 pm) for the next day. This will automatically send you to the Exiles' camp in disguise.

Investigate the Exile camp

Talk to the Exile guard and head to the upper level of the camp for investigation

Investigate the Exiles' camp (Image via Kuro Games)

Once inside the camp, follow the quest navigation represented by the violet circle on the screen to know the next quest objectives. First, talk to the Exile guard and then use the elevator to reach the upper level of the camp.

Note: Stay away from all the dogs and other Exiles in the camp as they can blow your cover, forcing you to restart everything.

Distract the Exile and investigate the information on the Terminal

Interact with the NPC and make him leave his spot (Image via Kuro Games)

At the upper level of the camp, talk to the Exile named Kuixiao to distract him. He will ask you a question to which you must reply "Both of us are not fans of hot food." Next, wait for him to leave and investigate the shining spot.

Head to the lower level of the camp and obtain details on the camp leader's Terminal

Investigate the Terminal (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the elevator to reach the lower level of the camp and destroy one of the signal transmitters to make the leader leave her post. Next, enter her room and investigate the Terminal left on the chair.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacon locations

Defeat the Exiles

Defeat all the Exiles (Image via Kuro Games)

Investigating the Terminal will blow your cover and you must defeat all the Exiles in the camp. Once you've defeated them, exit the camp to find more mobs.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Repair all lighthouses quest guide

Report to Qianshan

Report back to Qianshan to finish the Secret Investigation quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Return to the starting point of the quest and report everything to Qianshan. This will conclude the Secret Investigation Side Quest in Wuthering Waves. As a reward for completing the quest, you will get the following rewards:

Union EXP x500

Astrite x40

Shell Credit x24,000

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Sealed Tube x1

In addition, you will unlock a new trophy called Sorry, I'm a Patroller, worth five Astrite rewards.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback