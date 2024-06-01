Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation quest guide

Secret Investigation in Wuthering Waves is a small Side Quest in which you must help a patroller clear some enemy camps and investigate their main hideout. During the quest, you must be disguised as one of the Exiles and infiltrate their base. It is a pretty interesting quest as you get to try new things. In any case, completing it will give you several in-game rewards, such as Astrites, Union EXP, and Advanced Sealed Tubes.
Additionally, you will unlock a new trophy called "Sorry, I'm a Patroller." This article will provide a complete guide on completing the Secret Investigation Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves: Secret Investigation quest location and guide
You can start the Secret Investigation Side Quest in Wuthering Waves by talking to Qianshan. You can find him in the patroller's camp northeast of Lake Deerslumber. He will mention two locations where you will find the materials for your disguise.
Collect Exiles' gear (Collect Exiles' top and Exiles' bottom)
Head to the two locations and defeat all the enemies before collecting the Exiles' gears by interacting with the two shining spots.
Discuss your plan with Qianshan and wait until 21:00 tomorrow to begin the infiltration
Follow the quest navigation and talk to Qianshan to discuss the plan for infiltration. He will also pose a few questions but you don't have to worry about giving wrong answers since it won't affect your quest progress. Next, adjust the in-game time to 21:00 (9 pm) for the next day. This will automatically send you to the Exiles' camp in disguise.
Investigate the Exile camp
Talk to the Exile guard and head to the upper level of the camp for investigation
Once inside the camp, follow the quest navigation represented by the violet circle on the screen to know the next quest objectives. First, talk to the Exile guard and then use the elevator to reach the upper level of the camp.
Note: Stay away from all the dogs and other Exiles in the camp as they can blow your cover, forcing you to restart everything.
Distract the Exile and investigate the information on the Terminal
At the upper level of the camp, talk to the Exile named Kuixiao to distract him. He will ask you a question to which you must reply "Both of us are not fans of hot food." Next, wait for him to leave and investigate the shining spot.
Head to the lower level of the camp and obtain details on the camp leader's Terminal
Use the elevator to reach the lower level of the camp and destroy one of the signal transmitters to make the leader leave her post. Next, enter her room and investigate the Terminal left on the chair.
Defeat the Exiles
Investigating the Terminal will blow your cover and you must defeat all the Exiles in the camp. Once you've defeated them, exit the camp to find more mobs.
Report to Qianshan
Return to the starting point of the quest and report everything to Qianshan. This will conclude the Secret Investigation Side Quest in Wuthering Waves. As a reward for completing the quest, you will get the following rewards:
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x40
- Shell Credit x24,000
- Advanced Resonance Potion x2
- Advanced Sealed Tube x1
In addition, you will unlock a new trophy called Sorry, I'm a Patroller, worth five Astrite rewards.
