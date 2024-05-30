How to get Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves

Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves is among the most crucial assets as it helps to upgrade Rectifiers for some Resonators. It is the first development material you will need to perform the skill upgrade of your Rectifier-wielding Resonators. Therefore, it is crucial to learn the different locations for this resource to progress faster in the game.

There are three ways to get Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves. This guide will provide all the details you need to know about farming these development materials.

Different ways to get Lento helix in Wuthering Waves

You can get Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves by completing the Forgery Challenge and purchasing them from the Weapon Shop or Souvenir Shop. Below are the details on how to get them.

Forgery Challenge: Misty Forrest

You can get plenty of Lento Helix by completing the Forgery Challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

Located northwest of the Forbidden Forest, the Misty Forest presents a Forgery Challenge to the players. Complete it as many times as you require to claim Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves. This can become an infinite source of this material.

Note that the Forgery Challenge unlocks after reaching Union Level 20, and requires 40 Waveplates for each attempt. Thus be cautious not to waste them.

Weapon Shop

The Weapon Shop is another amazing way to get 20 Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves. It will cost you 2,400 Shell Credits to purchase them.

Souvenir Shop

You can use the Wooden Shards to buy Lento Helix from the Souvenir Shop (Image via Kuro Games)

Souvenir Shop also has a limit of 20 Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves. Here you can buy them for two Wood-textured shards.

Currently, the skills of only three Resonators in Wuthering Waves can be upgraded using the Lento Helix. These are:

Baizhi : Four-star Glacio

: Four-star Glacio Encore : Five-star Fusion

: Five-star Fusion Verina: Five-star Spectro

However, there are rumors of Yinlin's arrival in the community. Once she arrives, she will be the fourth Resonator who can be upgraded using the Helix.

The first upgrade of any of your Rectifier-wielding Resonators will require two Lento Helix. You will need it to level up their Basic Attacks, Intro Skills, Forte Circuits, Resonance Skills, and Resonance Liberation. However, do note that only the first upgrade requires two Lento Helix, and this cost gradually increases with higher levels. Additionally, you can only upgrade a Resonator after they have reached the second ascension.

