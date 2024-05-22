Adding friends in Wuthering Waves will allow you to play the co-op mode, chat with them, and improve your overall gaming experience. However, you cannot make buddies or invite your pals right after downloading the game. Players of this game must reach a certain point in the game's story mode to unlock this multiplayer feature.

This article will teach you how to add friends in Wuthering Waves and share some details about other related features.

A complete guide to adding friends in Wuthering Waves

Add friends and team-up with them to defeat monsters (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves has some great features, like the co-op multiplayer, that allow you to enjoy the game with your friends while farming crucial in-game assets. You can create different lobbies in co-op and join three companions and three Resonators to kill monsters.

you cannot switch between resonators in co-op mode (Image via Kuro Games)

While the game does not allow you to switch between 5-star and 4-star Resonators, if you are playing on a higher difficulty, the responsibilities you bear get divided between your friends, and the gameplay gets a little bit easier.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to add friends in Wuthering Waves:

Step 1: First, you need to find out the Unique ID of the player you are looking for. This appears in the main menu under the Rover's current name.

First, you need to find out the Unique ID of the player you are looking for. This appears in the main menu under the Rover's current name. Step 2: After finding the ID, copy it, go to the search bar and paste it.

After finding the ID, copy it, go to the search bar and paste it. Step 3: Once the account pops up, click on it and send a friend request.

Once the account pops up, click on it and send a friend request. Step 4: Wait for them to accept your friend request.

Once they have accepted the friend request, you can head towards the Friend List to find them. Use the Search option there to make your search easier. The best part is that players of any level can join your friends list.

However, note that the Multiplayer option does not arrive until you reach a certain number of points in the game's storyline. After that, you can invite your friends to join your lobby or accept their invitation to join their lobby and play a co-op match. You can chat through the online Chat option during the game as well.

Check out our article on how to play co-op in Wuthering Waves for more details.

Follow for more Wuthering Waves-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback