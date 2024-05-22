Adding friends in Wuthering Waves will allow you to play the co-op mode, chat with them, and improve your overall gaming experience. However, you cannot make buddies or invite your pals right after downloading the game. Players of this game must reach a certain point in the game's story mode to unlock this multiplayer feature.
This article will teach you how to add friends in Wuthering Waves and share some details about other related features.
A complete guide to adding friends in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves has some great features, like the co-op multiplayer, that allow you to enjoy the game with your friends while farming crucial in-game assets. You can create different lobbies in co-op and join three companions and three Resonators to kill monsters.
While the game does not allow you to switch between 5-star and 4-star Resonators, if you are playing on a higher difficulty, the responsibilities you bear get divided between your friends, and the gameplay gets a little bit easier.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to add friends in Wuthering Waves:
- Step 1: First, you need to find out the Unique ID of the player you are looking for. This appears in the main menu under the Rover's current name.
- Step 2: After finding the ID, copy it, go to the search bar and paste it.
- Step 3: Once the account pops up, click on it and send a friend request.
- Step 4: Wait for them to accept your friend request.
Once they have accepted the friend request, you can head towards the Friend List to find them. Use the Search option there to make your search easier. The best part is that players of any level can join your friends list.
However, note that the Multiplayer option does not arrive until you reach a certain number of points in the game's storyline. After that, you can invite your friends to join your lobby or accept their invitation to join their lobby and play a co-op match. You can chat through the online Chat option during the game as well.
Check out our article on how to play co-op in Wuthering Waves for more details.
Follow for more Wuthering Waves-related articles
- Get free characters in WuWa
- Best beginner characters
- Version 1.0 banners and release dates
- Wuthering Waves reveal livestream overview
- Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error
- How to fix Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified " error
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!