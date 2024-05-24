Among all the different types of attacks, the community is most confused by the Intro and Outro skills in Wuthering Waves. However, once you understand the effect of these skills, there is nothing simpler in this action RPG. However, there are a few things like swapping heroes, Concerto Energy, and more you need to understand to grasp the functionalities of the Intro and Outro skills in Wuthering Waves properly.

Here is a complete explanation and guide of different aspects to help you master the usage of these skills.

Understanding how to use Intro and Outro skills in Wuthering Waves

Here is how to use Outro skill (Image via Kuro Games)

A party consists of three Resonators in Wuthering Waves and you can swap between them during battles. This allows you to use different abilities of these characters depending on the situation in the battle. You can hit 1, 2, or 3 on your keyboard to swap between these characters.

While swapping Resonators in and out will help you trigger the Intro and Outro skills in Wuthering Waves, there is something more to it. You also must have enough Concerto Energy to use these skills. You can earn this energy by attacking enemies and dodging their attacks. Your Resonator's icon will start to glow up when the energy is full.

The characters can perform these skills once the Concerto Energy is full. (Image via Kuro Games)

Once the Concerto Energy icon is full, switch your Resonator with another one to perform the Outro skill. On the other hand, use all the Concerto Energy to trigger the Intro skill of the incoming Resonator while switching.

However, do note that you cannot swap between the characters when playing in the co-op mode in Wuthering Waves with your friends. This is because only two friends can team up with you in the co-op mode and each of you will bring one Resonator taking the count to three.

Do note that the Intro and Outro skills in Wuthering Waves are unique for all the Resonators. Some skills provide buff while others deal vast damage to the enemy. Therefore, you need to strategize the use of the Intro and Outro skills depending on the enemy, your team composition, and the need of the hour in a battle.

