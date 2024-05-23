Wuthering Waves Pecok Flower Ascension locations and Farming routes

The Pecok Flower Ascension in Wuthering Waves will be crucial for the Rover, Jiyan, or Encore mains. However, with the release of version 1.0 of the open-world action RPG title, Pecok Flower Ascension in Wuthering Waves will be hard to gather for beginners. Thus, knowing the location and the farming routes should help readers stay one step ahead of the crowd.

Drawing from the second CBT, this article will guide you through all locations of the Pecok Flower Ascension in Wuthering Waves ahead of the title's launch on May 22, 2024.

Wuthering Waves Pecok Flower Ascension: All locations, farming route, and guide

Pecok Flowers bloom in Taoyuan Ville, the area between Georges of Spirits and Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

Crucial for the 5-star Resonators in Wuthering Waves like Jiyan, Rover, etc., Pecok Flower Ascension spawns every 48 hours in the wild. As seen in the second Close Beta Test of the title, there are 23 of these Ascensions scattered in the wild.

Since you need a total of 60 of these for a full Ascension build for a unit and the Pecok Flower used to respawn every 48 hours in the second CBT, you will need around five days to complete a full Ascension build for a unit.

However, there was also an option to purchase 15 Pecok Flowers from Jinzhou Main City's vendor. While it was unclear whether it was a one-time offer, if this also arrives in the title after its launch and gets restocked, it will be a lot easier to complete the 60 Ascension build for any unit.

Pecok Flower Ascension in Wuthering Waves: Farming locations

Here are all 23 Pecok Flower locations in the game (Image via Kuro Games)

The Pecok Flower Ascension in Wuthering Waves blooms around the Taoyuan Ville area, the whole area of Taoyuan Ville, and two locations along the western coast area as well, as depicted in the interactive maps provided on the official website (view the image above).

Pecok Flower Ascension in Wuthering Waves: Farming guide

You will need to use the teleportation feature plenty of times to gather all the Pecok Flower in Wuthering Waves. Use the feature to teleport to the northern part of Taoyuan Ville to begin your quest to collect the Pecok Flowers.

Follow the map, and you will find four flowers to the west of the main road. Walk along the main road to gather more of these flowers.

Now enter the main village, and you will find plenty of these Pecok Flowers near the stone roads and on the cliffs. You will also find a cluster of five flowers among the bushes.

A few flowers also bloom in the costal area (Image via Kuro Games)

Move towards the western coastline of the Central Plains to gather the remaining Pecok Flower in Wuthering Waves.

