Tacet Discord in Wuthering Waves: What it is and everything you need to know

Tacet Discord in Wuthering Waves are some sentient beings created by residual chaotic frequency energy of Waveworn Phenomenon in the open-world action RPG. These beings possess Reverberation bodies, and as they are made of the residual chaotc frequency energy, they stabilize and evolve by consuming other frequencies available near them.

However, once you kill and collect enough frequencies of a particular Tacet Discord in Wuthering Waves, you will be able to replicate their powers; this will help you progress in the game. Therefore, knowing details about them can help you to always stay a step ahead.

What is Tacet Discord in Wuthering Waves: Classification and other details

As per the lore, Tacet Discord arrived along with the emergence of the Waveworn Phenomenon, and it has been a mystery for the humanity ever since. Despite extensive research, all the humanity could gather so far is that these beings either consume or merge with other frequencies to remain alive.

The Tacet Discord in Wuthering Waves are classified by their mimicry behavior:

Whisperins

Howlers

Tranquilites

Clamorelings

Staticoids

Note that the Tacet Discords can be defeated, and their frequencies will not vanish immediately once you kill them. Instead it will fade over time, thus allowing you time to capture the frequencies.

You can use these frequencies to replicate the abilities of the original Tacet Discord in Wuthering Waves. The remaining ones, Echo, are also capable of imitating the defeated entity's power. These are also valuable assets that should be colelcted and preserved in your laboratory.

