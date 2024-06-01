Wuthering Waves Shadows of the Past quest guide

Shadows of the Past is an exploration quest in Wuthering Waves that can be unlocked once you reach Union Level 25 and finish the Hidden Dangers of Peaceful Life quest. This is a relatively short exploration quest compared to other ones and provides decent rewards for Rovers. The story focuses on a red alert situation in the Tiger's Maw Mine caused by a rogue Tacet Discord.

This article will provide a detailed guide for the Shadows of the Past quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Shadows of the Past quest location and guide

Shadows of the Past quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Shadows of the Past quest in Wuthering Waves can be started 24 hours after finishing the Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life quest. Xiaoyu will send you a message and ask you to meet her. Teleport to the Jinzhou resonance beacon and head below the Grand Library to find Xiaoyu. During the conversation, an emergency call will be made from the Tiger's Maw Mine.

Head to the mine and inquire Modi, Huayu, and Leili about the situation

The Lampylumen Myriad is causing trouble (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Tiger's Maw Mine resonance beacon and talk to Modi and Leili. You will learn that the Lampylumen Myriad below the mine has caused serious issues for the well-being of the workers and the mine itself. Talk to Huayu and he will suggest you talk with Uncle Hong, an old man who has a reputation for being one of the best miners in the past.

Follow Uncle Hong to the basement of the mine

Head down to the mine's basement (Image via Kuro Games)

Uncle Hong's age has made him forget a lot of things and he often gets names mixed up during the quest. Despite this, he will lead you to the location in the mine that is being severely affected. The entrance to the Lampylumen Myriad's lair will be blocked by ice. You will have to destroy three Ice Chrysalises to proceed forward.

Eliminate the Ice Chrysalises

An Ice Chrysalis that needs to be destroyed (Image via Kuro Games)

The three Ice Chrysalises will be guarded by various Tacet Discords. It is necessary to eliminate them first before fighting the Tacet Discords as they will take very little damage if you don't destroy them. Each Chrysalis destroyed will lead to the entrance's ice slightly breaking. It will completely break once you destroy all three Ice Chrysalises and defeat every Tacet Discord.

Head to the depths of the mine and defeat Lampylumen Myriad

Lampylumen Myriad is an annoying boss (Image via Kuro Games)

Go inside the entrance and continue along the path to find more Tacet Discords. Keep defeating them until you arrive at the Lampylumen Myriad's lair. This boss utilizes a lot of attacks that hinder movement and make dodging tough due to the Glacio debuffs it applies. It can also turn invisible making it a tricky boss fight.

Keep dodging its important attacks and preserve your stamina to eventually best this Overlord Tacet Discord. Resonators like Calcharo, Mortefi, and Verina are fantastic options to defeat this boss.

After the Lampylumen Myriad is defeated, the temperature in the mine will return to normalcy. Have a final chat with Uncle Hong where he will provide some backstory to the mine's history. A cutscene showing the mine's functionality being restored will play. After this, the Shadows of the Past exploration quest will be complete.

Wuthering Waves Shadows of the Past quest rewards

The Tiger's Maw Mine is saved (Image via Kuro Games)

The Shadows of the Past exploration quest in Wuthering Waves will provide you with the following rewards upon completion:

Union EXP x600

Astrite x50

Vigor Tablets Recipe x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x20000

