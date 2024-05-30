Wuthering Waves Tempest Mephis boss location, drops, and how to beat it

Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves is one of the world bosses that you will have to defeat to obtain its echo and ascension materials for certain characters. A humanoid-bat-like creature with wings, this boss wields the electro-element, and is extremely agile, although fairly easy to beat. Reaching this boss is a bit tricky, as you have to delve underground to confront this foe.

In this article, we will explain all that you need to know to beat Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves, including its location, and its attacks, and impart some tips that will help you defeat this towering boss with ease.

Wuthering Waves Tempest Mephis: Location

Wuthering Waves Tempest Mephis' location on the map (Image via Kuro Games)

The Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves is located in an underground cavern just on the outskirts of Qichi Village. The easiest way to reach this would be by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon at the Huanglong-Centra Plains-Qichi Village and then heading to your left.

Head underground from the gust of air (Image via Kuro Games)

Unlike other bosses who offer a straight and easy path, this boss resides underground. Once you take a left turn from the Resonance Beacon, look for a crack in the ground with gusts of air coming out from it (as shown in the image).

Head down this crack to find a Tacet Chord in the ground, and the Tempest Mephis waiting for you.

Best team compositions to beat the Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves

Encore is a good DPS choice for this boss fight (Image via Kuro Games)

Tempest Mephis is an electro-element boss and hence will have a resistance to DPS units of the electro-type. Frankly, this boss is pretty easy and any team should be able to tackle it without a lot of difficulty. Having a healing character can prove beneficial if you are unable to keep up with its aggressive and fast attacks.

DPS units like Encore and Jiyan are excellent choices to use against this electro-type world boss, as they are capable of dishing out a decent chunk of damage. Sustaining units like Baizhi or Verina, and a sub-dps unit like Sanhua or Yangyang can be perfect for this fight.

Here are some suggested team compositions that you might find useful:

Encore, Yangyang, Verina

Jiyan, Sanhua, Baizhi

Jiyan, Mortefi, Verina

Rover, Sanhua, Verina

Tips to beat the Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves

You can beat this boss pretty easily (Image via Kuro Games)

The most annoying bit for this fight will be the frequent teleports that the boss does, and its fairly aggressive attack style. It doesn't resort to aerial attacks (we defeated it very fast), and here are some tips that you should keep in mind:

Immediately after you begin the fight, the Tempest Mephis would shoot out an electro beam, full kame-hame-ha style. Dodge to either left or right immediately after triggering a fight to avoid getting hit by this.

The boss will frequently teleport, but it never goes very far, and will usually appear back on your screen before your current Resonator's combo has ended.

There will be plenty of openings to parry this boss, so keep an eye out for the prompts and utilize them to the fullest.

It will also teleport a short distance away and dash towards you to deal significant damage. Dodge this attack, or parry it if possible, to negate it and counter-attack instead.

These are all the tips you would need to defeat this boss, following which you can claim and absorb its Echo for free.

Wuthering Waves Tempest Mephis: Rewards

Rewards after you beat this boss in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Like all other bosses, in Wuthering Waves, you can claim the Echo for free after defeating it. However, to obtain the ascension material and other rewards, you will need to spend 60 Waveplates. The rewards you get after that are:

Hidden Thunder Tacet Core

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

The quality and quantity of these rewards will be dependent on your SOL3 level, so make sure to increase your world level to receive bigger and better rewards.

