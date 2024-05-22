Yinlin is officially set to take the stage in Wuthering Waves following Jiyan’s grand debut in this game's first patch. Players are certainly excited to welcome her, as she will offer terrific Electro application and a discreet sub-DPS playstyle while wielding a Rectifier. However, proper ascension and a skill upgrade are crucial to bringing out the best in her.

This article presents all the details related to Yinlin ascension materials in Wuthering Waves and specifies ways to obtain them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on closed beta test data. Hence, the numbers are subject to change on the final release.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin ascension materials and skill upgrade materials

Leveling up characters in Wuthering Waves is essential for unlocking their full potential. Hence, you would want to farm every Yinlin ascension material to properly build her, as she can be a powerhouse for both free-to-play and premium teams. The following list shows the resources you'll need to completely level her up:

LF Whisperin Core x4

MF Whisperin Core x12

HF Whisperin Core x12

FF Whisperin Core x4

Group Abomination Tacet Core x46

Coriolus x60

170,000 Shell Credits

A Resonator’s skill heavily influences their power scaling, so it is important to upgrade them, which prepares the character to tackle the potent enemies and bosses in the overworld. That said, refer to the list below to gather Yinlin’s skill upgrade materials:

LF Whisperin Core x25

MF Whisperin Core x28

HF Whisperin Core x40

FF Whisperin Core x57

Lento Helix x25

Adagio Helix x28

Andante Helix x55

Presto Helix x67

Unwarranted Feather x26

20,300,000 Shell Credits

Where to find Yinlin ascension materials and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves

Coriolus

The primary ascension material for Yinlin is Coriolus. You can find it scattered around in Dim Forest. In fact, a massive chunk of this resource is located far west of the woodland, mostly hanging from the mountainside.

You can also purchase 15x Coriolus from the Pharmacy Store in Jinzhou Main City.

Whisperin Core LF/ MF/ HF/ FF

Farm the different variants of Whisperin Core to ascend Yinlin (Image via Kuro Games)

The multiple variants of Whisperin Core aid in ascending Yinling. These materials are also required to raise her skills. You can obtain them by defeating Tacet Discord enemies or via Synethesis.

Group Abomination Tacet Core and Unwarranted Feather

Defeat the Mech Abomination boss to obtain Group Abomination Tacet Core (Image via Kuro Games)

Defeat the Mech Abomination boss in Whining Aix’s Mire to acquire the Group Abomination Tacet Core. As for the Unwarranted Feather, it will be dropped once you eliminate the Undeluded weekly boss, whose location is unknown as of this writing.

Lento/ Adagio/ Andante/ Presto Helix

Upgrade Yinlin's skill using different rarities of Helix (Image via Kuro Games)

Any Rectifier Resonator like Yinlin will require the different rarities of Helix in the game for skill upgrades. You must complete the Misty Forest Forgery Challenge to obtain them.

