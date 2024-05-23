  • home icon
Wuthering Waves Relic Merchant location and rewards exchange guide

By Hijam Tompok
Modified May 23, 2024 12:02 GMT
Chenpi the Relic Merchant (Image via Kuro Games)
Chenpi the Relic Merchant (Image via Kuro Games)

Chenpi in Wuthering Waves is an NPC Relic Merchant that Rovers can meet while exploring the city of Jinzhou. You can interact with him and deliver a special item called the Sonance Casket to increase the Casket Delivery level up to 10 and receive several in-game rewards, such as Lustrous Tides, Astrite, and Shell Credits.

This article will cover the exact location of Chenpi, the Relic Merchant in Jinzhou and list all the rewards that can obtained by increasing the Casket Delivery level in Wuthering Waves.

Relic Merchant location and Casket Delivery rewards in Wuthering Waves

Chenpi the Relic Merchant&#039;s location (Image via Kuro Games)
Chenpi the Relic Merchant's location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find Chenpi in Jinzhou. To get to his location, teleport to the Resonance Nexus in the city and head south to find the Relic Merchant together with his small robot carrier. Lastly, interact with him to unlock the Casket Delivery feature. You can offer him Sonance Caskets found all over the map and receive several in-game rewards in exchange.

Upgrade Casket Delivery level to obtain rewards (Image via Kuro Games)
Upgrade Casket Delivery level to obtain rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a complete list of all the rewards that can be obtained from the Relic Merchant in Wuthering Waves:

Level 1 (Sonance Casket x1):

  • Astrite x50
  • Lustrous Tide x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10,000

Level 2 (Sonance Casket x3):

  • Astrite x50
  • Lustrous Tide x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10,000

Level 3 (Sonance Casket x6):

  • Astrite x50
  • Mysterious Code x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10,000

Level 4 (Sonance Casket x9):

  • Astrite x50
  • Wuthercake Recipe x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10,000

Level 5 (Sonance Casket x12):

  • Astrite x100
  • Rover's Waveband x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x3
  • Advanced Energy Core x3
  • Shell Credit x20,000

Level 6 (Sonance Casket x12):

  • Astrite x50
  • Lustrous Tide x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10,000

Level 7 (Sonance Casket x16):

  • Astrite x50
  • Mysterious Code x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10,000

Level 8 (Sonance Casket x16):

  • Astrite x100
  • Rover's Waveband x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x3
  • Advanced Energy Core x3
  • Shell Credit x30,000

Level 9 (Sonance Casket x20):

  • Astrite x50
  • Mysterious Code x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x20,000

Level 10 (Sonance Casket x20):

  • Astrite x50
  • Crispy Squab Recipe x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x20,000

You can obtain up to 600 Astrites, three Lustrous Tides, two Rover's Wavebands, and more by upgrading the Casket Delivery level to 10.

