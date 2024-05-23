Wuthering Waves Relic Merchant location and rewards exchange guide

Chenpi in Wuthering Waves is an NPC Relic Merchant that Rovers can meet while exploring the city of Jinzhou. You can interact with him and deliver a special item called the Sonance Casket to increase the Casket Delivery level up to 10 and receive several in-game rewards, such as Lustrous Tides, Astrite, and Shell Credits.

This article will cover the exact location of Chenpi, the Relic Merchant in Jinzhou and list all the rewards that can obtained by increasing the Casket Delivery level in Wuthering Waves.

Relic Merchant location and Casket Delivery rewards in Wuthering Waves

Chenpi the Relic Merchant's location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find Chenpi in Jinzhou. To get to his location, teleport to the Resonance Nexus in the city and head south to find the Relic Merchant together with his small robot carrier. Lastly, interact with him to unlock the Casket Delivery feature. You can offer him Sonance Caskets found all over the map and receive several in-game rewards in exchange.

Upgrade Casket Delivery level to obtain rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a complete list of all the rewards that can be obtained from the Relic Merchant in Wuthering Waves:

Level 1 (Sonance Casket x1):

Astrite x50

Lustrous Tide x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10,000

Level 2 (Sonance Casket x3):

Astrite x50

Lustrous Tide x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10,000

Level 3 (Sonance Casket x6):

Astrite x50

Mysterious Code x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10,000

Level 4 (Sonance Casket x9):

Astrite x50

Wuthercake Recipe x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10,000

Level 5 (Sonance Casket x12):

Astrite x100

Rover's Waveband x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x3

Advanced Energy Core x3

Shell Credit x20,000

Level 6 (Sonance Casket x12):

Astrite x50

Lustrous Tide x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10,000

Level 7 (Sonance Casket x16):

Astrite x50

Mysterious Code x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10,000

Level 8 (Sonance Casket x16):

Astrite x100

Rover's Waveband x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x3

Advanced Energy Core x3

Shell Credit x30,000

Level 9 (Sonance Casket x20):

Astrite x50

Mysterious Code x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x20,000

Level 10 (Sonance Casket x20):

Astrite x50

Crispy Squab Recipe x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x20,000

You can obtain up to 600 Astrites, three Lustrous Tides, two Rover's Wavebands, and more by upgrading the Casket Delivery level to 10.

