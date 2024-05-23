Wuthering Waves reroll guide

Rerolling is a core mechanic for gacha games, and this is also the case for Wuthering Waves. With the game finally being out, you might want to get your hands on a strong character or weapon that will make your journey in Solaris 3 more comfortable. It also gives you a chance to obtain your favorite character early on.

However, not everything that glitters is not gold and the rerolling process does come with a few caveats. This article will cover how you can reroll in Wuthering Waves and whether it is worth attempting to do so in the game.

How to reroll in Wuthering Waves

Convene system unlocks during the prologue (Image via Kuro Games)

Rerolling in Kuro's latest open-world game will take a bit of time. You will need to progress the plot until you unlock the Convene gacha system and gain control of your character. You can complete the process in the following steps:

Login to the game with an email account.

Progress the plot till you can unlock Convene.

Claim your free pulls from the mail.

Use them on the banners to see if you get your preferred character. You should use the Lustrous Tide on the Novice Convene Banner as its pity is only 40x pulls and you will get around 30x Lustrous Tides from logging in.

Log out and use another account if you are not satisfied.

How to unlock convene in Wuthering Waves

Progressing through the prologue section of the game will eventually unlock the Convene banner system. You will have to play for around 30 minutes to get this feature. You need to make your way to Jinzhou city and speak with Mortefi to unlock the Convene gacha system and use your Lustrous Tides.

Should you reroll in Wuthering Waves?

The simple answer is no. It is a time-consuming process and can take a while to get to the Convene system. There are a few other drawbacks, namely the fact that you cannot skip story bits. Also, once you have finished the 40 pulls on Novice Convene, you will be able to access Targetted Convene, which will allow you to select a 5-star of your liking.

But if you are still interested in attempting the rerolling process, you can do one or two tries. If you're not lucky, you can select the account that you are more satisfied with and continue playing the game.

