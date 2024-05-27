How to beat the Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves? Boss location, rewards, and more

The Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves is one of the many bosses you will encounter, as you venture across the landscapes of Solaris 3. This mutated Ape resides in the Dim Forest area of the map and is not afraid to crush any curious adventurer trespassing its area. The Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves is also one of the bosses you must defeat to ascend Aero units like Jianxin.

This guide will cover how you can locate and defeat the Feilian Beringal if you are struggling to defeat this primate.

The Feilian Beringal Boss location in Wuthering Waves

Feilian Beringal location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find the Feilian Beringal in the Dim Forest region, on the southern part of the map. It is located inside the Giant Banyan. Approach carefully, as this area is full of a status effect known as Toxic Fog.

Once you find the Resonance Beacon near the gigantic tree, you will be able to find an opening near it, leading you to the stage where the primate is waiting to crush you with its fists.

Best team composition to defeat the Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves

Best team composition guide (Image via Kuro Games)

Similar to the Thundering Mephis boss in Wuthering Waves, the Feilian Beringal is not immune to any attribute, but it is resistant to Aero. Characters like Jiyan, Yangyang, and Jianxin will do less damage to the boss.

Here are a few team compositions that you can try to defeat the Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves:

Calcharo, Mortefi, Verina

Baizhi, Rover, Chixia

Baizhi, Mortefi, Encore

Encore, Verina, Mortefi

Lingyang, Baizhi, Sanhua

Tips to beat the Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves

The boss fight (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are a few pointers to take down the Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves:

The Feilian Beilingal has three primary sets of attack: Where he smashes the ground to send shockwaves that can deal damage. Hit you with a flurry of punches and try to grab you. Jump on the air and try to crush you.

The Shockwaves cannot be parried. Your best strategy is to jump and avoid them.

Dodge every attack except when it steps back. This attack means it will try to grab you and you can parry to deal damage to its toughness bar.

When it jumps in the air, get ready to dodge before it hits the ground.

The Feilian Beringal is a big and slow boss, making it easier to read its moves. It will also take a bit of time to recover once it unleashes all of its attacks.

Rewards for defeating the Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves

Rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you have defeated the Feilian Beringal, you can obtain the following rewards.

The Feilian Beringal Echo

Roaring Rock Fist

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

The quality of drops will heavily depend on your SOL3 or World Level. A higher world level means you will get better drops, but it will also make the experience more challenging.

