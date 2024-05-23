Jianxin in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star character from the Aero attribute who uses a Gauntlet as her preferred weapon in the game. Growing up in a Taoist community, she has been trained in the formidable martial arts of Fengyiquan. As a support unit, Jianxin offers many advantages such as generating shields, healing teammates, and offering crown control.
For players who have obtained this 5-star character and wish to build her, this article will list all the ascension materials for Jianxin in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Jianxin ascension materials
In order to level up Jianxin to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, players will need the following ascension materials:
Let's take a look at the total amount of resources needed for Jianxin's ascension:
- 60x Lanternberry
- 29x LF Whisperin Core
- 40x MF Whisperin Core
- 52x HF Whisperin Core
- 61x FF Whisperin Core
- 46x Roaring Rock Fist
- 25x Cadence Seed
- 28x Cadence Bud
- 55x Cadence Leaf
- 67x Cadence Blossom
- 26x Unending Destruction
- 2,200,000 Shell Credits
Wuthering Waves Jianxin ascension material farming route and locations
Lanternberry
Lanternberry is a resource in Wuthering Waves that spawns in and around the Tiger's Maw. Players can obtain one or two berries from each location displayed on the interactive map above.
To efficiently gather Lanternberry for Jianxin, it is suggested to unlock all nearby Resonance Beacons first.
LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core
Whispering Cores in the game are materials that are needed to ascend Resonators, and upgrade weapons and skills. They can be obtained by defeating Tacet Discords in the open world. Moreover, higher rarity cores can also be synthesized.
Roaring Rock Fist
Roaring Rock Fist is an in-game item that drops after defeating the Feilian Beringal boss monster. Players can find the enemy at the Dim Forest and will have to defeat him multiple times to obtain 46 of this material.
Cadence Seed/Bud/Leaf/Blossom
Cadence Seeds are necessary items required for Jianxin. More information about how to obtain this item will be added soon.
Unending Destruction
To obtain Unending Destruction, players will first have to progress in the main storyline a little bit. Once they unlock the Scar challenge, partaking in it will reward them with this ascension material.
