How to beat the Thundering Mephis in Wuthering Waves? Boss location, rewards, and more

The Thundering Mephis in Wuthering Waves is a world boss that you will encounter on Solaris 3. It is a fast-paced Tacet Discord that can kill your characters easily if not prepared enough. Additionally, you can obtain it as an echo after defeating it. You will need to beat the Thundering Mephis to obtain the ascension materials for characters like Calcharo.

This article will cover all the essential tips and tricks that you need to know to take down the Thundering Mephis in Wuthering Waves.

The Thundering Mephis Boss location in Wuthering Waves

The Thundering Mephis is located in the northern part of the map, in the Withering Zone. You can take the Resonance Beacon at Desorock Highland to quickly reach its location.

Best team composition to defeat the Thundering Mephis boss in Wuthering Waves

Thundering Mephis is not immune to any attributes, but it has high electro resistance. Although you can defeat it with units like Calcharo in Wuthering Waves, it is best to swap him for some other damage dealer. Here are a few team suggestions that can help you take down the Thundering Mephis in Wuthering Waves.

Encore, Mortefi, Verina

Jianxin, Jiyam, Yanyang

Rover, Yangyang, Baizhi

Tips to beat the Thundering Mephis in Wuthering Waves

Here are a few tips and tricks if you want to kill the Thundering Mephis easily:

The key to defeating this boss enemy is perfectly parrying its attacks.

Do not rush the Thundering Mephis. It will charge at you, doing a set of three combo attacks. The first two hits can be parried easily, whereas the third hit will be delayed by a bit so keep your cool.

Use your characters' intro and outro skills. They will deal damage to the toughness bar as well.

Till you can break the toughness bar of the Thundering Mephis, do not rush or try to go on offense. Rely on your ability to dodge and parry its attacks.

Once the toughness bar is gone and it is stunned, you can unleash every move in your arsenal to deal as much damage as possible.

If you require healing, do not be afraid to switch to your healers and heal the party.

Rewards for defeating the Thundering Mephis in Wuthering Waves

You can spend 60 Waveplate in Wuthering Waves to claim the following rewards except the Echo, which will be unlocked once you defeat the Thundering Mephis:

The Thundering Mephis Echo

Thundering Tacet Core

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

The drops will heavily depend on your SOL3 or World Level. Although a higher level will give more rewards, it will also increase the difficulty.

