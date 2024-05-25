Wuthering Waves Waveplates guide: Best uses, regeneration time, and mistakes to avoid

The Waveplate renewable stamina system in Wuthering Waves is similar to Resin in Genshin Impact and Trailblaze Power in Honkai: Star Rail. Rovers can consume Waveplates in several ways to level up their favorite Resonators. A Waveplate restores over time until it hits the max limit, which is 240 in version 1.0. However, some players might consume it in inefficient ways and end up wasting a lot of resources.

This article will cover how Rovers can best use the stamina system in the game, its regenerate rate, and the mistakes to avoid while consuming Waveplates.

How to use Waveplates in Wuthering Waves

Waveplates (Image via Kuro Games)

There are currently two ways to use Waveplates in Wuthering Waves. One is using them to complete the Simulation Training to obtain various resources, such as Energy Cores (weapon level-up items), Resonance Potions (character level-up items), and Shell Credits (in-game credit or currency system).

Rovers can select any stage they wish to challenge depending on their needs. Note that each Simulation Training consumes 40 Waveplates, allowing a player to complete Simulation Training up to six times per day using natural Waveplates.

Another way players can use Waveplates is by challenging the Tacet Field (overworld bosses) and obtaining the character ascension materials and skill level-up items. Each reward claim costs 60 Waveplates, allowing one to challenge a boss up to four times a day.

Wuthering Waves Waveplate regeneration time and limit

Waveplate regeneration (Image via Kuro Games)

The current cap limit of Waveplates in Wuthering Waves version 1.0 is 240. Furthermore, one Waveplate is recovered every six minutes, meaning if a player consumes all the stamina, it will take 24 hours to completely recover all the Waveplates.

On a related note, Rovers are advised to log in to the game at least once or twice every day to consume Waveplates since there is no additional storage feature.

Common mistakes to avoid while spending Waveplates in Wuthering Waves

Do not use Astrite to refill Waveplates (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some common mistakes Rovers should avoid making while spending Waveplates:

Waveplates' description says it can be refiled using Astrite. However, it is highly advised not to do so since Astrite is a premium currency used to pull characters from the gacha. Do not use Waveplates on random Tacet Field challenges and prioritize only those that drop materials for the characters you are building or plan to build. Another common mistake is not spending Waveplates at all when it is available and letting it accumulate to the cap. Waveplates return more valued rewards in higher SOL-3 levels. Thus, it is recommended to level up as fast as possible to spend Waveplates on maximum efficient rewards.

