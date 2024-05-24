How to level up fast in Wuthering Waves

To level up fast in Wuthering Waves, you need to gather Union Experience in massive amounts and raise your Union Level. As you progress through this title's story, enemies will become tougher, and main quests will be level-locked. As such, you might want to enhance your grind to complete the enthralling story that Kuro Games has to offer.

This article will explore the various methods you can utilize to rack up Union Experience and level up fast in Wuthering Waves.

Ways to gain Union Experience and level up fast in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, you need Union Experience to increase your Union Level. Here are some of the most effective methods that you can use to gain that XP:

1) Complete Daily Activities

Daily Activities provide a decent amount of Union Exp (Image via Kuro Games)

Daily Activities can provide a decent amount of Union Experience, which is probably the easiest way to farm it and level up fast in Wuthering Waves.

2) Open-world exploration

Completing world events during exploration grants experience points to level up (Image via Kuro Games)

Explore the open world, and complete various activities to increase your Union Level by gaining Union XP. This includes unlocking Resonance Beacons and Resonance Nexus, which also yields a decent amount of Astrite as a bonus.

While exploring, you can open chests, solve puzzles, and undertake other challenges like fighting mini-mobs or reaching a certain position in time-limited tasks. These are an easy way to grind for Union Experience and level up fast in Wuthering Waves. Additionally, you can also farm various materials while exploring, aiding you in the long run.

3) Complete Simulation Training

Talk to Yhan to access the Simulation Training (Image via Kuro Games)

Simulation Training provides a decent chunk of Union Experience, along with other useful materials for Exhos, characters, and weapons. To access it, find and talk to Yhan. This character can be spotted at the North entrance of Jinzhou City inside a battle-camp-like structure.

Simulation Training is the best way to farm for Union Exp and materials and can be considered somewhat similar to domains in Genshin Impact. The fights it presents are fairly easy, and you can also experiment with different playstyles to determine their effectiveness in actual battles.

However, to actually gain any Union XP and bonuses through Simulation Training and level up fast in Wuthering Waves, you need to spend Waveplates. Each run of the Simulation Training costs 40 of those.

4) Complete the Main Missions and other Side Quests

Completing Main Missions grants a lot of Union Exp (Image via Kuro Games)

Progressing through the Main Missions grants some of the highest amounts of Union Experience, which can help you level up significantly faster in the early stages of this game.

As you explore the world, you will also stumble upon Side Quests, and you should try to complete them on a priority basis. That is because they reward you with a handsome amount of experience points and Astrites.

That's all for this Wuthering Waves guide. Keep an eye on Sportskeeda for more content on Kuro Games' latest gacha title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback