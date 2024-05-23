Wuthering Waves Lampylumen Myriad boss location and how to beat it

Wuthering Waves has introduced a variety of bosses, each with their own spawn location and unique attack patterns. Lampylumen Myriad is one of the overworld bosses you will encounter in Huanlong. Players must already know that they can turn these bosses into Echoes and equip them with their favorite characters.

The boss spawn is located in an underground cave in Tiger's Maw Mine. The entrance to this cave can be tricky to find. This Tacet Discord can slow character movements and use camouflage, which makes fighting him challenging. This article will guide you on how to defeat the Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Lampylumen Myriad boss location in Wuthering Waves

Find the entrance inside this tower (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned earlier, the Lampylumen Myriad boss spawn location can be found in Tiger's Maw Mine. Unlock nearby resonance beacons on the surface beforehand for easy traversal. Teleport anywhere near the Tiger's Maw Mine and head towards the main tower in the middle.

Keep descending until you reach the bottom floor of this tower. Here, you will come across a large entrance that leads to an underground cave system. Jump down and follow the general direction towards the Tacet Discord boss to find its spawn location in Wuthering Waves.

Note that there will be resonance beacons near the spawn locations. So make sure you activate them to visit this place quickly next time.

How to beat Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves

Beware of its AoE debuffs (Image via Kuro Games)

The Lampylumen Myriad has a ton of mobility and can use camouflage. This overworld boss doesn't have many moves that can be countered, rather it tries to inflict the Glacio debuff on characters to restrict their movement.

Your Freeze Progress will grow the longer you are exposed to the attacks of Lampylumen Myriad, the attacks of the Ice Chrysalises, and the fog on the ground. When your Freeze Progress is filled, your active character will become Frozen.

Thus, you must keep an eye out for its attacks that are slow and easy to read. Time your dodges accordingly to have an easier time against this boss. When Lampylumen Myrlad is in the air, you can attack the Ice Chrysalises on the ground to shoot it down. Here is a list of DPS resonators you can use against this boss:

5-star Resonators

Jiyan

Calcharo

Encore

Jianxin

4-star Resonators

Yangyang

Rover

Danjin

Mortefi

Taoqi

Additionally, using a healer (Baizhi/Verina) or shielder (Taoqi/Jianxin) will provide tons of breathing room and focus on defeating Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves.

