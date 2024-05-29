Stygian Lacrimosa is an exploration quest in Wuthering Waves that can be unlocked upon reaching Union Level 25. It is an emotional quest that primarily deals with dispelling the storm in the middle of Whining Aix's Mire. While this quest is fairly straightforward, there are certain instances where it can get tricky with puzzles and combat scenarios.

This article will serve as a guide for the Stygian Lacrimosa quest with a detailed walkthrough and provide solutions to the important puzzles as well.

Wuthering Waves Stygian Lacrimosa quest location and guide

Stygian Lacrimosa quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Stygian Lacrimosa exploration quest in Wuthering Waves can be started by teleporting to the Whining Aix's Mire resonance nexus near to the Lollo Warehouse. Track the marker to find a few Midnight Rangers under attack by a group of Exiles. Defeat the latter to proceed further in the quest.

Talk to the Midnight Rangers and find Jiuyue

Talk to the Midnight Rangers (Image via Kuro Games)

After defeating the Exiles, teleport to the Lollo Warehouse resonance beacon and talk to two Midnight Rangers. They will comment on the poor weather in the area and task you to find a researcher named Jiuyue who has wandered off close to the storm. Follow the marker to find Jiuyue standing in front of a blue wisp.

Find Jiuyue's backpack and clear the mud

You can unlock a new and powerful utility (Image via Kuro Games)

You will learn from Jiuyue that the blue wisp is a Phantom. While searching for the Phantom, Jiuyue dropped his backpack, which you must recover. You will find a lot of mud surrounding his backpack. He will give you a device called the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip, which you can use to clear all the mud in the area to continue with the quest.

Meet with the resident and gather information

Learn the truth behind the Mourning Aix (Image via Kuro Games)

After learning the basics of the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip, go meet the residents who have settled near the storm. You will stumble across another Phantom along the way.

While waiting for an elderly man to arrive, talk to a couple of NPCs to know more about the Mourning Aix's history and the reason behind its madness. Once you do this, the elderly man named Qisheng will arrive and suggest you to go to the abandoned site of Court of Savantae.

Head to the abandoned site of Court of Savantae

You can find an accessible control panel (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the marker and head into the abandoned site. Defeat a few Roseshrooms with the help of the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip and find a control panel. You will get the information needed to repel the storm, which can be done by activating the three suppressors scattered around the storm's vicinity.

Head to the first suppressor

Activate the first suppressor (Image via Kuro Games)

Make your way to the first suppressor. Make good use of the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip to clear the mud and defeat enemies. After a few waves, the suppressor will activate and you can interact with it to read a work log. You can also collect an Advanced Supply Chest.

Head to the second suppressor

Activate the second suppressor (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue the quest by going to the second suppressor. You will be introduced to the Swamp Vortex mechanic here. Use your Ultrasonic Pulse Chip in a way where the summoned vortex collides with the Swamp Vortex to deal massive damage. You must use this technique while protecting the second suppressor. You can collect another Advanced Supply Chest and read a work log.

Restore the mural

Solution for the mural puzzle in Stygian Lacrimosa quest (Image via Kuro Games)

While you head to the third suppressor, a Phantom will catch your attention. Follow it and you will arrive at a cave with a giant mural that is missing its pieces. The mural puzzle in the Stygian Lacrimosa quest isn't quite hard if you follow the layout seen in the above image. Once this is done, you can witness the tragic backstory of the Mourning Aix.

Head to the third suppressor

Activate the third suppressor (Image via Kuro Games)

Find your way to the final suppressor. There will be a lot of enemies halting this suppressor's progress. Make good use of the Swamp Vortex mechanic to quickly eliminate them all. The activation of the final suppressor will make the storm vanish. As with the previous suppressors, you can collect an Advanced Supply Chest. Head to the center and absorb the residual frequency from the remains.

Defeat Mourning Aix

A thrilling aerial chase (Image via Kuro Games)

While Jiuyue and Rover are plotting a plan to calm the Mourning Aix, it will make a surprise ambush and catch them both off-guard. This Overworld Tacet Discord is resistant to Spectro Damage. It is a fairly easy boss to defeat if you have the basics of dodging and parrying on lock.

After defeating it, it will take off to the skies and an epic aerial chase sequence will begin. You don't need to control your movement. Hold the fire button and press the special skill whenever it's charged. You will eventually defeat the Mourning Aix and convince it to hear out its lover one last time.

Have a conversation with Jiuyue where he will explain his wife, Hui, died ten months ago and the story of the Mourning Aix is quite similar to his. Ultimately, he resolves himself to let her go and continue to move forward and hopes the Mourning Aix can do the same. This marks the end of the Stygian Lacrimosa exploration quest.

Stygian Lacrimosa quest rewards

A Premium Supply Chest awaits you (Image via Kuro Games)

After having a final chat with Jiuyue, the Stygian Lacrimosa quest will be completed and you will obtain the following rewards:

Union EXP x1000

Astrite x100

Shell Credit x32000

Advanced Resonance Potion x3

Advanced Energy Core x3

Vigor Tablets Recipe x1

Mourning Aix Echo x1

You can also collect a Premium Supply Chest as a bonus for your time spent completing the Stygian Lacrimosa exploration quest.

