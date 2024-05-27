How to beat the Mourning Aix in Wuthering Waves? Boss location, rewards, and more

On your journey across the post-apocalyptic landscape of Solaris 3, you will come across many Overlord class enemies, including the Mourning Aix in Wuthering Waves. Located at the bottom of the current map, this creature might be the final enemy you encounter, or you may find it early on while trying to farm mats to ascend Spectro characters like Verina.

This article will guide you on how you can take down the Mourning Aix in Wuthering Waves easily, and where you can find this Overlord class enemy's lair.

The Mourning Boss location in Wuthering Waves

Boss location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Mourning Aix can be found at the bottom of your map, near the Fallen Grave in Whining Aix's Mire. Take the Resonance Beacon south of the Fallen Grave and head in a southeast direction to find the Mourning Aix waiting for you in a canyon below.

Best team composition to defeat the Mourning Aix in Wuthering Waves

Best characters to deal with the Mourning Aix (Image via Kuro Games)

The Mourning Aix in Wuthering Waves has Spectro resistance, making it difficult and time-consuming to fight it with Spectro Rover. Although Verina is also a Spectro unit, you can use her as she is mostly an off-field support and her basic role is to heal and buff the team.

Here are a few common teams you can use to fight the Mourning Aix:

Calcharo, Verina, Mortefi

Aalto, Baizhi, Jiyan

Taoqi, Danjin, Jianxin

Yangyang, Jiyan, Verina

Tips to beat the Mourning Aix in Wuthering Waves

You can obtain its echo once you defeat it (Image via Kuro Games)

You should keep these points in mind while facing the Mourning Aix:

The Mourning Aix is quite slow compared to other Tacet Discords and has fewer moves in its arsenal.

Stay away from its front side. It will often charge up a laser beam and blast you with it.

The Mourning Aix will often take to the air, and swoop down on you. You can dodge this, but your timing will need to be perfect.

Unlike other bosses, the Mourning Aix does not have many attacks that you can parry. Your best bet for taking down its toughness bar is by relying on your skills and intro and outro moves.

Rewards for defeating the Mourning Aix in Wuthering Waves

The rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you have defeated the Mourning Aix, you can obtain the following rewards.

The Mourning Aix Echo

Elegy Tacet Core

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

The Mourning Aix is considerably easier to defeat than other bosses such as the Crownless in Wuthering Waves, but it still poses a challenge if you are not prepared enough

