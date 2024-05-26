How to beat the Crownless in Wuthering Waves? Boss location, rewards, and more

The Crownless in Wuthering Waves will most likely be the first optional world boss you can challenge. Given the game's combat-centric nature, it can be a difficult encounter if you are not prepared properly before facing it. Defeating the Crownless will also give you its echo that you can use to level up your Data Bank in Wuthering Waves.

This article will cover all the necessary tactics you need to know if you want to easily defeat the Crownless in Wuthering Waves.

The Crownless Boss location in Wuthering Waves

The Crownless location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Crownless is located on the northwest part of the map, near Stone Pile Plain. Take the nearest Resonance Beacon in Wuthering Waves and head to the end of the tunnel to find the boss just below. Jump down and you can activate the Resonance Cord to challenge the Crownless.

Best team composition to defeat the Crownless boss in Wuthering Waves

Some exceptional team members for fighting the Crownless (Image via Kuro Games)

The Crownless can be challenged by any team, as long as there is a sustainer such as Verina, Baizhi, or Jianxin in Wuthering Waves. Defeating it, however, heavily relies on your skill and your ability to read enemy attacks and effectively dodge or parry them.

The Crownless is immune to Havoc damage. Resonators such as Taoqi or Danjin will be useless against it.

Here are a few team suggestions that might help you defeat the Crownless:

Calcharo, Mortefi, Verina

Rover, Chixia, Baizhi

Mortefi, Rover, Jianxin

Jianxin, JiYan, Mortefi

Tips to beat the Crownless in Wuthering Waves

You may obtain the echo for the Crownless in Wuthering Waves once you defeat it (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are a few tips and tricks to defeat the Crownless in Wuthering Waves:

Make sure that all of your characters and weapons are leveled up. Although you can defeat it even if you are under-leveled, it will be very time-consuming.

The Crownless will make two moves when you activate the Resonance Cord. Either it will swoop down from the air, trying to knock you out, or it will charge at you, trying to deal a massive blow to your HP. Make sure that you dodge these attacks.

You will need to break the Crownless' Toughness Bar first. Parry the attacks that are glowing golden. It is effective when done with a melee character.

Once you have taken out the boss' Toughness Bar, the Crownless will be stunned for a few short seconds. Unleash every move in your arsenal to inflict as much damage as you can.

The Crownless will often take flight and try to hit you with a flurry of attacks. These hits cannot be parried to get ready to dodge them.

Once you have drained the HP bar of the Crownless, it may appear as an echo that you can absorb.

Rewards for defeating the Crownless in Wuthering Waves

Rewards for taking out the enemy (Image via Kuro Games)

The following items will be available once you successfully take down the Crownless. You can spend 60 Waveplate in Wuthering Waves to claim the following rewards:

The Crownless Echo

Strife Tacet Core

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

The drops will heavily depend on your SOL3 Level. A higher level will give you more materials compared to the lower level, but it will also increase the difficulty.

