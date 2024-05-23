Wuthering Waves Data Bank guide: EXP, level-up and Echo drops, upgrades, and more

Your Wuthering Waves Data Bank is one of the most important tools in your arsenal. It allows you to catch and store echoes and even gives some interesting rewards. This concept is similar to the Pokedex from Pokemon, which also allows you to collect and store data for the wild mythical creatures you catch while exploring each location.

This article will cover how the Wuthering Waves Data Bank works, how you can level it up, and the rewards awaiting you for taking on this daunting task.

Wuthering Waves Data Bank: How to level up and get Data Bank EXP

The Echoes you catch will be registered in the Wuthering Waves Data Bank (Image via Kuro Games)

The best way to farm and level up your Data Bank is by exploring the world and farming every Tacet Discord (TD) you encounter. TDs are the gigantic monsters that you can find all across the post-apocalyptic landscapes of Solaris 3.

Defeating each enemy has a chance of leaving their afterimage behind, called an echo. The Data Bank can be upgraded by catching unique echoes in Wuthering Waves. If you catch the same thing as before, you will not get XP. So, explore the world and collect as many echoes as you can each day.

Rewards and Echo Drop upgrades for leveling up the Data Bank in Wuthering Waves

Upgrading the Wuthering Waves Data Bank rewards you with resources (Image via Kuro Games)

Upgrading the Wuthering Waves Data Bank allows you to hold more echoes as well as increase your chance to obtain them; it even increases their rarity. Here are all the Echo Drop Upgrades for leveling up your Data Bank.

Echo Drop upgrades

Level 5

Base Drop Rate: 15%

15% Enhanced Drop Rate: 40%

40% Highest Drop Rarity: 3

3 COST: 10

Level 10

Base Drop Rate: 20%

20% Enhanced Drop Rate: 40%

40% Highest Drop Rarity: 4

4 COST: 12%

Level 15

Base Drop Rate: 20%

Enhanced Drop Rate: 60%

Highest Drop Rarity: 5

5 COST: 12

Level 20

Base Drop Rate: 20%

20% Enhanced Drop Rate: 100%

Highest Drop Rarity: 5

5 COST: 12

After Level 10, your enhanced drop rate will increase by 20% every two levels.

You will also get some nice rewards for your troubles, such as Astrites and other Resources used for character ascension in Wuthering Waves.

Rewards

Level 1: 80 Astrite, 2 Crystal Solvent, 1 Force Release Component

Level 2: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 2 Medium Sealed Tube

Level 3: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 2 Medium Sealed Tube

Level 4: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 2 Medium Sealed Tube

Level 5: 80 Astrite, 2 Crystal Solvent, 1 Force Release Component

Level 6: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 30 Medium Tuner

Level 7: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 30 Medium Tuner

Level 8: 80 Astrite, 2 Crystal Solvent, 1 Force Release Component

Level 9: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 40 Advanced Tuner

Level 10: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 40 Advanced Tuner

Level 11: 40 Astrite, 3 Medium Sealed Tube, 40 Advanced Tuner

Level 12: 40 Astrite, 3 Medium Sealed Tube, 40 Advanced Tuner

Level 13: 40 Astrite, 3 Medium Sealed Tube, 40 Advanced Tuner

Level 14: 40 Astrite, 3 Medium Sealed Tube, 40 Advanced Tuner

Level 15: 80 Astrite, 2 Crystal Solvent, 40 Premium Tuner

Level 16: 40 Astrite, 2 Premium Sealed Tube, 20,000 Shell Credit

Level 17: 40 Astrite, 50 Premium Tuner, 20,000 Shell Credit

Level 18: 40 Astrite, 2 Premium Sealed Tube, 20,000 Shell Credit

Level 19: 40 Astrite, 50 Premium Tuner, 20,000 Shell Credit

Level 20: 40 Astrite, 2 Premium Sealed Tube, 20,000 Shell Credit

That covers all you need to know about the Wuthering Waves Data Bank system. You can check out our other guides related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback