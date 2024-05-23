Wuthering Waves Data Bank guide: EXP, level-up and Echo drops, upgrades, and more

Your Wuthering Waves Data Bank is one of the most important tools in your arsenal. It allows you to catch and store echoes and even gives some interesting rewards. This concept is similar to the Pokedex from Pokemon, which also allows you to collect and store data for the wild mythical creatures you catch while exploring each location.
This article will cover how the Wuthering Waves Data Bank works, how you can level it up, and the rewards awaiting you for taking on this daunting task.
Wuthering Waves Data Bank: How to level up and get Data Bank EXP
The best way to farm and level up your Data Bank is by exploring the world and farming every Tacet Discord (TD) you encounter. TDs are the gigantic monsters that you can find all across the post-apocalyptic landscapes of Solaris 3.
Defeating each enemy has a chance of leaving their afterimage behind, called an echo. The Data Bank can be upgraded by catching unique echoes in Wuthering Waves. If you catch the same thing as before, you will not get XP. So, explore the world and collect as many echoes as you can each day.
Rewards and Echo Drop upgrades for leveling up the Data Bank in Wuthering Waves
Upgrading the Wuthering Waves Data Bank allows you to hold more echoes as well as increase your chance to obtain them; it even increases their rarity. Here are all the Echo Drop Upgrades for leveling up your Data Bank.
Echo Drop upgrades
Level 5
- Base Drop Rate: 15%
- Enhanced Drop Rate: 40%
- Highest Drop Rarity: 3
- COST: 10
Level 10
- Base Drop Rate: 20%
- Enhanced Drop Rate: 40%
- Highest Drop Rarity: 4
- COST: 12%
Level 15
- Base Drop Rate: 20%
- Enhanced Drop Rate: 60%
- Highest Drop Rarity: 5
- COST: 12
Level 20
- Base Drop Rate: 20%
- Enhanced Drop Rate: 100%
- Highest Drop Rarity: 5
- COST: 12
After Level 10, your enhanced drop rate will increase by 20% every two levels.
You will also get some nice rewards for your troubles, such as Astrites and other Resources used for character ascension in Wuthering Waves.
Rewards
- Level 1: 80 Astrite, 2 Crystal Solvent, 1 Force Release Component
- Level 2: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 2 Medium Sealed Tube
- Level 3: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 2 Medium Sealed Tube
- Level 4: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 2 Medium Sealed Tube
- Level 5: 80 Astrite, 2 Crystal Solvent, 1 Force Release Component
- Level 6: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 30 Medium Tuner
- Level 7: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 30 Medium Tuner
- Level 8: 80 Astrite, 2 Crystal Solvent, 1 Force Release Component
- Level 9: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 40 Advanced Tuner
- Level 10: 40 Astrite, 1 Force Release Component, 40 Advanced Tuner
- Level 11: 40 Astrite, 3 Medium Sealed Tube, 40 Advanced Tuner
- Level 12: 40 Astrite, 3 Medium Sealed Tube, 40 Advanced Tuner
- Level 13: 40 Astrite, 3 Medium Sealed Tube, 40 Advanced Tuner
- Level 14: 40 Astrite, 3 Medium Sealed Tube, 40 Advanced Tuner
- Level 15: 80 Astrite, 2 Crystal Solvent, 40 Premium Tuner
- Level 16: 40 Astrite, 2 Premium Sealed Tube, 20,000 Shell Credit
- Level 17: 40 Astrite, 50 Premium Tuner, 20,000 Shell Credit
- Level 18: 40 Astrite, 2 Premium Sealed Tube, 20,000 Shell Credit
- Level 19: 40 Astrite, 50 Premium Tuner, 20,000 Shell Credit
- Level 20: 40 Astrite, 2 Premium Sealed Tube, 20,000 Shell Credit
