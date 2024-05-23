Having strong resonators that can give you a headstart is something that everyone desires, leading to them looking for the best characters to reroll in Wuthering Waves. There are a few resonators who stand above the rest and excel in their role of being either a great damage dealer or providing buffs, heals, and other supporting abilities to the team.

This article will list the best standard banner characters to reroll in Wuthering Waves and will try to provide a few reasons as to why they deserve a mention.

Note: This article is based on data from the 1.0 patch of the game, and there is a high chance that Kuro Games will add better characters who outshine these resonators in the future.

Top characters to reroll for in Wuthering Waves

1) Verina

Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Spectro

Spectro Weapon: Rectifie

Verina is without a doubt the top-ranking resonator in this list of best characters to reroll in Wuthering Waves. Her supporting abilities are powerful as she can buff and heal simultaneously. If you get her during your Novice Convenes, you should definitely not reroll.

Verina excels at buffing the team and providing sustenance, which makes her one of the best teammates to have during the endgame content in Wuthering Waves.

2) Calcharo

Calcharo (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Electro

Electro Weapon: Broadblade

Calcharo ranks as the strongest standard damage dealer. Wielding the power of electro, and a broadblade, this long-haired man can give you flashbacks of a certain one-winged angel. His attacks are fast and can deal massive single-target damage, making him effective against bosses.

Calcharo ranks second on this list as there is an abundance of damage dealers in the game, especially the rate-up characters like JiYan. He is still a great resonator and is one of the best characters to reroll in Wuthering Waves.

3) Jianxin

Jianxin (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Aero

Aero Weapon: Gauntlet

The martial artist from Jinzhou has become a fan favorite because of her daunting personality, but she is also one of the best characters to reroll in Wuthering Waves. She is a support character but can dish out damage when necessary. Her kit relies on shielding teammates from damage and providing heals to them, making her a great sustenance unit.

She is ranked third in this list, as she gets outclassed by Verina, but in case you got her from the Novice banner, you should not consider rerolling. Correctly building Jianxin in Wuthering Waves will allow you to survive the endgame content easily, as her shields will protect you from getting flung around the map.

