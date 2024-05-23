  • home icon
Best Jianxin build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 23, 2024 02:09 GMT
Jianxin build Wuthering Waves
Jianxin in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

With Wuthering Waves officially launching across all platforms, you can finally obtain Jianxin, the monk who can be seen working at the tea house in Jinzhou City. This character uses her Chi to support her teammates in the game and help them survive the tacet monsters roaming the post-apocalyptic open world of Solaris 3.

Jianxin is a great character, and it is completely understandable if you obtained her and want to build her. This article provides you with a basic gist of how her kit works and how you should build her.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Jianxin build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes

Best echo sets (Image via Kuro Games/SevyPlays on YouTube)
Best echo sets (Image via Kuro Games/SevyPlays on YouTube)

The Echo sets you should use for the best Jianxin build in Wuthering Waves are as follows:

  • 5-pc Rejuvenating Glow
  • 5-pc Moonlit Clouds
  • 5-pc Sierra Gale

Here is a list of the stats and main Echoes that you should focus on for each of the sets:

Sierra Gale

  • 4-cost: Crit/ Heal
  • 3-cost: Aero/ Energy
  • 3-cost: Aero/ Energy
  • 1-cost: Attack %
  • 1-Cost: Attack %
  • Lead Echo: Feilian Beringal

Moonlit Clouds

  • 4-cost: Attack %/ Heal
  • 3-cost: Attack %/ Energy
  • 3-cost: Attack %/ Energy
  • 1-cost: Attack %
  • 1-Cost: Attack %
  • Lead Echo: Cyan-Feathered Heron

Rejuvenating Glow

  • 4-cost: Attack %/ Heal
  • 3-cost: Attack %/ Energy
  • 3-cost: Attack %/ Energy
  • 1-cost: Attack %
  • 1-Cost: Attack %
  • Lead Echo: Bell-borne Geochelone

Best Jianxin build in Wuthering Waves: Weapons

Best weapons for Jianxin (Image via Kuro Games/SevyPlays on YouTube)
Best weapons for Jianxin (Image via Kuro Games/SevyPlays on YouTube)

Here is a list of all the weapons/gauntlets you can give to your beloved monk, starting from her best-in-slot option to free alternative ones:

  • Abyss Surges
  • Marcato
  • Stonard
  • Gauntlets of the night.

Keep in mind that if you have a R5 Stonard, you might get better results than her 5-star alternative, Abyss Surges.

Best Jianxin build in Wuthering Waves: Skills

Abilities to prioritize (Image via Kuro Games/SevyPlays on YouTube)
Abilities to prioritize (Image via Kuro Games/SevyPlays on YouTube)

Jianxin specializes in providing shields and heals for the party. She is a great support character for players who are having a challenging time getting staggered by enemies. Her main healing and shielding output comes from her Forte skills, while the rest of her kit allows her to dish out damage.

Here is how you should prioritize leveling up her abilities:

  • Forte Circuit > Resonance Liberation > Resonance Skill > Intro Skill > Basic Attack

Best Jianxin build in Wuthering Waves: Best team members

Some team member suggestions (Image via Kuro Games)
Some team member suggestions (Image via Kuro Games)

Being a support character, Jianxin can work in a plethora of team compositions. You can run her in any team where you feel like you need a shield to survive.

Jianxin is a great character and can easily help you survive the early gauntlets of Wuthering Waves. Here are a few team member suggestions for her:

  • JiYan
  • Calcharo
  • Danjin
  • Taoqi
  • Aalto
  • Yuanwu
  • Verina
  • Mortefi

That covers everything you need to know to build the martial artist from Jinzhou City. You can check out our Wuthering Waves section to find more builds and guides related to the game.

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

