Top 5 GPUs for Wuthering Waves

You need powerful GPUs for Wuthering Waves to fully enjoy its stunning visuals. This is an open-world RPG by Kuro Games. Titles in this category often require a good graphics card to ensure a smooth experience. So it is very crucial to get the right card if you're looking to play this title. However, selecting an option that would be perfect for you can be a bit difficult, given the plethora of options available.

This article lists five GPUs for Wuthering Waves that you can consider investing in right now. We will discuss what they bring to the table and what makes them ideal to pick.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Ranking GPUs for Wuthering Waves

5) Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3050 comes with improved specs (Image via Amazon/MSI)

The RTX 3050 6GB is one of the recent entries in NVIDIA’s graphics card lineup. Interestingly, it offers ray tracing and DLSS 2, features that were absent in the GTX 1650 offerings. Moreover, its low price makes it one of the best budget GPUs for Wuthering Waves. You can expect a fluid experience at 1080p resolution in that game when it's running on this card.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB Graphics processor GA107 Process size 8nm Memory size 6GB TDP 70W Shading units 2,304 RT core 18 Price $179

The RTX 3050 6GB also supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, meaning you will get top-of-the-class visual fidelity with this GPU. It can handle 1440p gaming at medium settings. However, it will struggle to offer decent framerates for a long time. Overall, this is a good choice for playing Wuthering Waves at low resolutions.

Pros

It is available at a very competitive price.

It can handle modern titles at 1080p resolution.

Cons

It is not a future-proof option.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7600

A fantastic graphics card from Team Red: RX 7600 (Image via Amazon/Sapphire)

AMD's Radeon RX 7600 hits a sweet spot between price and performance. It can handle whatever you throw at it, without any trouble, at 1080p. It also features advanced technologies, such as upscaling and frame-generation tech. This places it among the best GPUs for Wuthering Waves.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Process size 6nm Memory size 8GB TDP 165W Shading units 2,048 RT core 32 Price $269

The RX 7600 also has faster clock speeds, more transistors, and a mature architecture compared to its previous-generation iteration. However, this card has a high-TDP option, which means it is a power-hungry GPU. This might also lead to high temperatures. Additionally, its ray tracing and FSR can feel a bit lacking.

Pros

It delivers consistent performance.

It is available at an affordable price.

Cons

Its TDP is high, which might make it run hot.

It falls short in ray tracing compared to its competitors, especially from Team Green.

3) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

This card can run modern titles at higher resolution: RTX 4060 Ti (Image via Amazon/MSI)

The RTX 4060 Ti is a card capable of running games like Wuthering Waves at 1080p and 1440p. It is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture and uses the TSMC 5nm process. With these, the card delivers an admirable performance.

It also supports advanced ray tracking and the latest DLSS 3 technology. All these features make it one of the best GPUs for Wuthering Waves.

Specifications NVIDIA 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 Process size 5nm Memory size 8GB TDP 160W Shading units 4,352 RT core 34 Price $389

The card has 4,352 shading units, 34 RT cores, and 136 Tensor cores. The 4060 Ti is available in two variants, one with 8GB of RAM and another with 16. The former offers better value for your money.

Pros

Perfect for gaming at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

Its Ray tracing and DLSS 3 work well.

Cons

No significant core specs updates from the previous generation model.

Its DLSS 3 increases latency.

2) Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

RTX 4070 Super is an incredible video card (Image via Amazon/MSI)

NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Super is a great pick if you want to play modern titles at high resolutions. The biggest advantages of this chip are its CUDA and RT cores, establishing it among the other solid GPUs for Wuthering Waves.

This card is also one of the most attractive options from Team Green. Moreover, its cooling system is also very efficient.

Specifications NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super Graphics processor AD104 Process size 5nm Memory size 12GB TDP 220W Shading units 7,168 RT core 56 Price $599

This GPU also boasts some advanced features. It includes hardware ray tracing, variable-rate shading, and more. In my opinion, if you don’t prefer ray tracing or machine-learning tasks, other alternatives would be more suitable for you; there is not much to complain about when it comes to this card.

Pros

It is capable of running games well at 1440p gaming.

It features major improvements over its predecessor.

Cons

It is a bit overpriced.

1) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Arguably the most powerful option when it comes to GPUs for Wuthering Waves (Image via Amazon/Asus)

AMD's RX 7900 XTX is a premium-level graphics card that can run games at 4K without any throttling issues. It ranks among the fastest cards available on the market. While it has a fairly low base clock of 1,929 MHz, its boost clock runs as high as 2,498 MHz.

Its TDP is very high. But its performance justifies all that. The combination of RDNA 3 architecture, impressive FSR compatibility, and strong driver support set it apart from other powerful GPUs ideal for playing Wuthering Waves.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics processor Navi 31 Process size 5nm Memory size 24GB TDP 355W Shading units 6,144 RT core 69 Price $999

Overall, this is a fantastic chip. Its cooler is efficient and keeps the card at a reasonable temperature while performing resource-intensive tasks. However, it lacks fancy features like ray tracing and upscaling, so, if you want those, you can go for an NVIDIA offering.

Pros

It offers exceptional gaming performance.

It has an efficient cooling mechanism.

Cons

It is an expensive pick.

It might be overkill.

Its TDP is very high.

That concludes our list of the top GPUs for Wuthering Waves. While there are other options available, the ones mentioned above should suit most people.

