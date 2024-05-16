Is AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX still good for gaming in 2024?

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is still the flagship graphics card from AMD, but it was launched in 2022 and is now almost one and a half years old. It is built on AMD's latest and most powerful RDNA 3 architecture and delivers exceptional high refresh rate performance, even when gaming at 4K resolution. The GPU has also seen various price cuts in the last few months and now retails for around $900-$920, after a steep MSRP price of $999 at launch.

Many buyers have been able to purchase the GPU for $850 during various promotional sales, and it is a fantastic option at that price for gamers. However, as we approach the second half of 2024 in the coming months, you might want to know if AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is worth buying this year, or if should you look for other options in a similar price range. We answer that question in this post with a detailed analysis.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and the verdict depends on the author’s opinions.

What makes the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX good for gaming in 2024?

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has 24GB of VRAM (Image via Amazon)

Specifications

As mentioned earlier, The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is AMD's flagship card. It also has enough power to challenge the higher-end GeForce RTX 40 series cards. When you look at raw benchmarks (without raytracing or DLSS), the RX 7900 XTX is on par with the RTX 4080 SUPER in providing more than 60 FPS in all the latest AAA gaming titles at 4K resolution.

Specifications RX 7900 XTX GPU Name Navi 31 Architecture RDNA 3.0 Foundry TSMC Process size 5 nm Transistors 57,700 million Density 109.1M / mm² Die size 529 mm² Base clock 1929 MHz Boost clock 2498 MHz Memory clock 2500 MHz, 14 Gbps effective Memory 24GB GDDR6 TDP 355W Shading units/ Stream processors/cores 6144 TMUs 384 ROPs 192 RT cores 96 L1 Cache 256 KB (per array) L2 Cache 6MB Direct X 12 Ultimate

The RX 7900 XTX is equipped with 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM. That's as much video memory as the $1600 RTX 4090 and much higher than the 16GB VRAM of the similarly priced RTX 4080 Super. It is built on the 5 nm process and based on the Navi 31 graphics processor. Hence it's much more power efficient than its predecessors and can be run with a good Gold-rated 750W PSU.

Performance

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX provides excellent gameplay with all modern gaming titles. It excels across the board in not only 1440p but also in 4K with stable frame rates and low-heating performance while playing the latest AAA games. To get more frame rates, AMD has also provided FSR3 support, which significantly increases the FPS in most modern games.

Games Average FPS (4K resolution) Hogwarts Legacy 81 Starfield 64 Cyberpunk 2077 52 Forza Horizon 5 129 Red Dead Redemption 2 104 GTA V 150 Remnant 65 Alan Wake 2 50 Microsoft Flight Simulator 66 Assassin's Creed: Mirage 95

Looking at the numbers, we can see that the RX 7900 XTX still provides respectable FPS in most games. However, it is based on 4K resolution gameplay, and if 8K monitors become the norm in the future, then this GPU might struggle to provide stable gameplay at that resolution.

Verdict

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is still a solid 4K GPU in 2024 (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is still a great GPU for gamers, especially for those who want to enjoy gaming at 4K resolution. It performs at par with the competition and only the RTX 4090 outdoes it in terms of gaming performance. The best part about this GPU is that it costs less than the RTX 4080 Super (which provides lower FPS in most modern games) whenever it's on sale.

Hence, if you are looking to buy a graphics card solely for 4K gaming and you don't want to spend more than $1000, this GPU should be your go-to choice in 2024. However, for professional workloads and better ray-tracing performance, you should consider Nvidia counterparts like the RTX 4080 or the 4080 Super in this price range of less than $1000.

