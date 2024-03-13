Nvidia RTX 4080 Super vs RTX 4080: Is the new "Super" GPU worth an upgrade?

The RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super are the latest in the line of 4K gaming GPUs from Nvidia. These cards bring the latest improvements in graphics card technology, like ray tracing, better power efficiency, frame generation, AI upscaling, and more. These cards come right after the flagship RTX 4090 in the hierarchy, making them some of the best options for high-resolution gaming at sky-high framerates.

This also makes them some of the costliest cards you can buy today. The original RTX 4080 launched for $1,199, while the new 4080 Super ships with a $999 price tag.

If you are looking for some serious gaming prowess, you need to spend some time choosing between these cards. While the 4080 has been officially discontinued, it is still being sold in the used market. Some retailers still have leftover stock up for grabs at price tags lower than $999, making them lucrative deals. Let's go over the two cards in this comparison and try to answer which is the better deal.

Both the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4080 are powerful 4K gaming GPUs

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super is a powerful 4K gaming card (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are based on the same architectures, and they share plenty in common. However, the new Super offerings are fine-tuned to get the maximum out of the underlying silicon. Let's check out how the GPU has evolved in terms of on-paper specs.

Specs comparison

The RTX 4080 Super isn't a massive upgrade in terms of specs, unlike the 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super. The 80-class card packs 10,240 CUDA cores, a 5% upgrade over the original offering. The Tensor and RT core counts have also been upgraded but by 5 and 6% margins only.

In terms of rendering prowess, we don't expect the new supercharged card to be much faster than the original variant. However, the point of the card is its pricing.

The RTX 4080 Super is priced at $999, making it $200 cheaper than the original variant. It is also as expensive as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, AMD's flagship offering this generation.

A side-by-side specs comparison of the GPUs, along with those of the RTX 3080, is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics processor AD103 AD103 GA102 CUDA cores 9,728 10,240 8,704 Tensor cores 304 320 272 RT cores 76 3rd gen 80 3rd gen 68 2nd gen Memory size 16 GB 16 GB 10/12 GB Memory type 256-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X 320-bit GDDR6 Max. boost clock 2,205 MHz 2,295 MHz 1,710 MHz TDP 320W 320W 320W Price $1,199 $999 $450-500 (on eBay)

Also, check out a comparison between Nvidia RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4070.

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 4080 continues to be a capable GPU for 4K gaming (Image via Amazon)

As gauged from the on-paper specs, the RTX 4080 Super isn't much faster than the original 80-class video card. It brings about 5-10% better FPS in the latest titles. This is commendable, especially considering the GPU is cheaper than the 4080.

Below is a list of average framerates hit by the two cards in some of the latest titles. The numbers were sourced from the YouTube channel @TestingGames.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 59 61 Remnant 2 50 50 Avatar Frontiers of Pandora 75 77 Alan Wake 2 53 54 The Last of Us Part I 71 74 Red Dead Redemption 2 104 106 Forza Horizon 5 143 146 Hogwarts Legacy 40 41

Overall, both cards are fantastic in terms of gaming performance, but the new Super upgrade doesn't offer much better performance than the older version. Thus, we recommend you buy whichever card has a better deal.

If you run with used GPUs, however, make sure it doesn't have any operational defects to prevent ending up with a dead brick of silicon.

Check out our other GPU comparisons:

Nvidia RTX 4060 vs RTX 3070 || AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT vs RTX 3070 || Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super vs RTX 3070 Ti