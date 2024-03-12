Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 4070: Which is better in 2024?

The RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super are Nvidia's current offerings for 1440p gaming. The graphics cards target the $550 to $600 market with the latest rendering technologies, such as improved ray tracing, DLSS 3 with AI frame generation, and better power efficiency. That said, choosing the better Nvidia 1440p graphics card among the two could be confusing for some.

Both GPUs bring superb performance levels at the target resolution. However, the Super variant is a slightly more powerful version of the original 70-class card and comes at a slight premium.

In this article, we compare the two graphics cards and try to determine the best option for gamers. We also pit them against the last-gen offering, the RTX 3070.

Both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super bring superb 1440p gaming performance to the table

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is the latest 1440p gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super are both highly capable QHD gaming GPUs. However, there are some differences between the two cards. Let's go over the on-paper specs of the cards before exploring their performances.

Specs comparison

Both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are based on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture. However, with the new Super upgrade, Nvidia has upped the core counts of its 1440p gaming GPU to achieve much higher performance.

While the 4070 packs 5,888 CUDA cores, the new 4070 Super ships with 7,168 of them. That's a 21% uplift, which directly contributes to improved gaming performance. Moreover, the card packs more Tensor and RT cores, helping with ray tracing and upscaling performance. The VRAM, however, remains the same with the two GPUs.

Here is a detailed side-by-side comparison of the two GPUs along with the RTX 3070:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Nvidia RTX 3070 Graphics processor AD104 AD104 GA104 CUDA cores 5,888 7,168 5,888 Tensor cores 184 224 184 RT cores 46 56 46 Memory size 12 GB 12 GB 8 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 192-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6 Max. boost clock 2,475 MHz 2,475 MHz 1,725 MHz TDP 200W 225W 220W Price $549 $599 $300-350 (on eBay)

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 40 Super series video cards are much faster than the original variants (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super are quite different in terms of performance. The new Super GPUs are a significant step up from the original 40 series cards. Since Nvidia has priced these GPUs competitively, you can expect a much better gaming experience on these newer offerings, making them a considerable upgrade over the last generation.

Below is a comparison of framerates achieved by either graphics card in some of the latest video games. The data has been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Cyberpunk 2077 60 73 Forza Horizon 5 135 160 Starfield 63 72 Alan Wake 2 42 49 The Last of Us Part I 76 89 Red Dead Redemption 2 97 117 Avatar Frontiers of Pandora 81 96 Hogwarts Legacy 49 55

As evident, the new Super graphics card is about 10-30% faster in new AAA titles. This makes the card a much better option for high-resolution gaming, provided you have the extra cash. However, the 4070 is still a fantastic card and manages playable framerates in many demanding titles at 1440p. If your budget is under $550, this graphics card is a great option.

