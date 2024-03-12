  • home icon
Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 4070: Which is better in 2024?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Mar 12, 2024 21:33 GMT
The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are some of the best 1440p GPUs today (Image via Nvidia and Amazon)
The RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super are Nvidia's current offerings for 1440p gaming. The graphics cards target the $550 to $600 market with the latest rendering technologies, such as improved ray tracing, DLSS 3 with AI frame generation, and better power efficiency. That said, choosing the better Nvidia 1440p graphics card among the two could be confusing for some.

Both GPUs bring superb performance levels at the target resolution. However, the Super variant is a slightly more powerful version of the original 70-class card and comes at a slight premium.

In this article, we compare the two graphics cards and try to determine the best option for gamers. We also pit them against the last-gen offering, the RTX 3070.

Both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super bring superb 1440p gaming performance to the table

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is the latest 1440p gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)
The RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super are both highly capable QHD gaming GPUs. However, there are some differences between the two cards. Let's go over the on-paper specs of the cards before exploring their performances.

Specs comparison

Both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are based on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture. However, with the new Super upgrade, Nvidia has upped the core counts of its 1440p gaming GPU to achieve much higher performance.

While the 4070 packs 5,888 CUDA cores, the new 4070 Super ships with 7,168 of them. That's a 21% uplift, which directly contributes to improved gaming performance. Moreover, the card packs more Tensor and RT cores, helping with ray tracing and upscaling performance. The VRAM, however, remains the same with the two GPUs.

Here is a detailed side-by-side comparison of the two GPUs along with the RTX 3070:

Nvidia RTX 4070Nvidia RTX 4070 SuperNvidia RTX 3070
Graphics processorAD104AD104GA104
CUDA cores5,8887,1685,888
Tensor cores184224184
RT cores465646
Memory size12 GB12 GB8 GB
Memory type192-bit GDDR6X192-bit GDDR6X256-bit GDDR6
Max. boost clock2,475 MHz2,475 MHz1,725 MHz
TDP200W225W220W
Price$549$599$300-350 (on eBay)

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 40 Super series video cards are much faster than the original variants (Image via Nvidia)
The RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super are quite different in terms of performance. The new Super GPUs are a significant step up from the original 40 series cards. Since Nvidia has priced these GPUs competitively, you can expect a much better gaming experience on these newer offerings, making them a considerable upgrade over the last generation.

Below is a comparison of framerates achieved by either graphics card in some of the latest video games. The data has been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 4070Nvidia RTX 4070 Super
Cyberpunk 20776073
Forza Horizon 5135160
Starfield6372
Alan Wake 24249
The Last of Us Part I7689
Red Dead Redemption 297117
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora8196
Hogwarts Legacy4955

As evident, the new Super graphics card is about 10-30% faster in new AAA titles. This makes the card a much better option for high-resolution gaming, provided you have the extra cash. However, the 4070 is still a fantastic card and manages playable framerates in many demanding titles at 1440p. If your budget is under $550, this graphics card is a great option.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
