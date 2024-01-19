Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 3070: Which is better in 2024?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is the latest launch from Team Green. The graphics card replaces the 4070 and the older 3070 with better performance and support for the latest technologies like DLSS 3 with frame generation and upscaling. The graphics card can be seen as a revision to the original Ada-based non-Super variant. With slightly bumped-up specs at the same price, it is a better deal.

The original 4070 has been discounted to just $549 following its launch. Moreover, the 3070 is still available in the market at slightly discounted prices. This can make choosing the ideal 70-class card a bit of a chore, especially if you're new to the world of video cards.

In this story, we will compare the newly launched Super variant to the 3070 and find out how much of a performance leap can be expected from the new card. We will compare both the on-paper specs and performance in video games.

Both RTX 4070 Super and 3070 are superb video cards for gaming

The RTX 4070 Super brings extra performance at the same $600 price tag (Image via Nvidia)

Before diving into how much extra performance the RTX 4070 Super can deliver in the latest video games, let's check out the differences in on-paper specs.

Specs comparison

The RTX 4070, for the most part, shares a similar specs list as the 3070. The graphics card purely relies on the improved capabilities of the Ada Lovelace architecture to deliver extra performance. The only tangible improvement was the 12 GB VRAM buffer compared to 8 GB on the older RTX 3070.

However, this is changing with the new RTX 4070 Super. Nvidia has pushed the AD104 graphics processor to its limits with the new card, unlocking much better performance for gamers at the same $599 price tag.

In every way, the 4070 Super now seems like a next-gen alternative to the 3070. Here's the detailed side-by-side specs comparison for a clear idea of what the new card has to offer:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Nvidia RTX 3070 Graphics processor AD104 AD104 GA104 CUDA cores 5,888 7,168 5,888 Tensor cores 184 224 184 RT cores 46 56 46 Memory size 12 GB 12 GB 8 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 192-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6 Max. boost clock 2,475 MHz 2,475 MHz 1,725 MHz TDP 200W 225W 220W Price $549 $599 $300-350 (on eBay)

Following the price reductions of the 4070 and the affordable prices of the 3070 in the used market, all of these cards are interesting options to consider for gaming.

Also, check out a comparison between the RTX 3070 and AMD RX 7700 XT.

Performance comparison

Performance differences between the RTX 4070 Super, 3070, and 2070 (Image via Nvidia)

The performance of the RTX 4070 Super, the 3070, and the 2070 is shown in the image above. As evident, the biggest weapon of the new 4070 Super is DLSS 3 with frame generation. Games supporting this tech perform much better on the newer card than the older 30 and 20 series alternatives that lack the tech.

However, there's a wide range of video games that don't support AI-powered frame-gen formulas, which makes all the cards rely on the older DLSS 2 standard. Even in this respect, the RTX 4070 Super delivers around 30-60% better performance, depending on the game. These are impressive performance gains for a single generational gap.

If you have the extra cash, upgrading to the newer Super now makes sense. The GPU is incredibly fast in the latest games. Besides, with 12 GB of fast GDDR6X memory, it solves one of the key issues with the 3070.