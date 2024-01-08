Nvidia RTX 4070 Super specs, price, launch date, performance, and more

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is now official. With slight improvements to the specs sheet, this graphics card slightly outperforms the older 4070. The best part is that it is available for the same price as the older alternative. On top of this, the company has discounted the original 70-class GPU to $549, making it as expensive as the AMD RX 7800 XT.

The Super lineup has been designed to solve some of the key complaints with the Ada lineup. With better performance and better price, the GPUs directly take on the price-to-performance feat that AMD has boasted of for the past few months.

Let's delve into the details of the 4070 Super graphics, including its specs, launch dates, performance metrics, and more.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super specs

RTX 4070 Super specs comparison with last-gen versions (Image via Nvidia)

The 4070 Super is being introduced as a replacement to the 4070, which is being discontinued. The graphics card targets the same performance level as the older GPU. However, it is now much faster thanks to a bumped-up specs sheet. It now bundles 7,168 CUDA cores, up from the 5,888 on the older variant.

Nvidia has paired the GPU with the full capabilities of the underlying AD104 graphics processors. The Tensor core count has been bumped, and so have the RT cores and Streaming Multiprocessors. The VRAM buffer remains the same and 12 GB is enough for most games at 1440p. However, it is now faster than the memory on the original card, which improves the overall memory bandwidth.

The detailed specs list of the graphics cards is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Graphics processor AD104 AD104 CUDA cores 5,888 7,168 Tensor cores 184 224 RT cores 46 56 Memory size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 192-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,475 MHz 2,475 MHz TDP 200W 225W Price $549 $599

Moreover, the power draw has gone up slightly. This helps the GPU push out better performance without increasing the price point. The Super variant draws 220W as opposed to the RTX 4070's 200W.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super price

The RTX 4070 Super is priced competitively at $599 (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4070 Super is priced at $599, the same as the 4070. Although it is still significantly costlier than what graphics cards in this range have historically targeted, the extra performance helps slightly justify the tag.

Moreover, the original RTX 4070 has been discounted to $549. When adjusted for inflation, this brings it close to the Ampere and Turing offerings in terms of value proposition.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super performance

4070 Super performance comparison with last-gen cards (Image via Nvidia)

The performance of the new 4070 Super isn't vastly better as compared to the original 70-class offering. The GPU particularly shines when compared to the last-gen offerings. It widens the performance gap between the older Ampere and Turing cards and the newer Ada variant, making it a worthwhile upgrade.

The difference between the Super and the original card is around 5%. Thus, if you already own the $600 card, upgrading isn't worthwhile. Our review of the RTX 4070 noted it as a fantastic performer, and you won't face any major issues.

However, if you are on the older platforms, the Ada card might make sense.

The RTX 4070 Super is much more efficient than 30 series cards (Image via Nvidia)

Another improvement of the new 4070 Super and the Ada lineup, in general, is power efficiency. The new offering can beat the flagship 350W RTX 3090 while just drawing 220W.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super launch date

The graphics card will be up for sale at every major retail store, including Newegg, Amazon, Micro Center, and others. Reviews of the GPU will go up on January 16, and availability will begin on January 17.

With the 40 Super lineup, Nvidia is bringing better price-to-performance to seriously take on the AMD RX 7000. Team Red has won the value proposition rounds consistently and has remained unchallenged in that regard for some time. However, how the Nvidia cards live up to their promise remains to be seen.