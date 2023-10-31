When will Nvidia RTX 4070 Super launch? Predicting specs, performance, and more

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super might launch as a mid-cycle refresh to the high-performance Ada Lovelace card. The GPU has been rumored alongside the RTX 4070 Ti Super, both of which are reportedly scheduled for a launch sometime in 2024. Like the Turing Super GPUs, the upcoming RTX 40 series equivalents will sit between the base model and the Ti refresh without costing anything more. This positions it as a better value-for-money offering.

The upcoming graphics cards will leverage the same graphics processors as the base models that are already available in the market. Specs leaks have suggested a slight bump in CUDA core counts and L2 cache, which should be capable of delivering about 5% more performance. However, it has been rumored that the graphics cards will be cheaper or cost as much as the original options, making them a better choice.

Let's go over the finer details of the RTX 4070 Super and the 4070 Ti Super in this article. Do note that all of the information listed about these cards is from the rumor mill, so take it with your regular dosage of salt.

The RTX 4070 Super might be a superb option for 1440p gaming

The exact details about the RTX 4070 Super and the 4070 Ti Super aren't confirmed yet. The information about the graphics cards was unveiled by industry insider and reliable leaker @kopite7kimi on X (formerly Twitter), who themselves aren't very sure about the Ti Super variant.

The graphics cards can either use the same graphics processors as the non-Super variants. However, there are strong possibilities that they will be upgraded to a higher tier to facilitate better performance.

The confirmed CUDA core counts of the 4070 Super suggest a whopping 29% improvement over the non-Super card, which just has 5,888 cores. The 4070 Ti Super features 8,448 cores, a 10% improvement from the original 4070 Ti. This will make the GPU much faster for 4K gaming.

RTX 4070 Super RTX 4070 Ti Super Graphics processor AD104-350 or AD103-175 AD103-275 or AD102-175 CUDA cores 7168 8448 L2 cache 48MB 48MB VRAM 16 GB 16 GB

The VRAM details of the upcoming graphics cards haven't been confirmed yet. However, an upgrade to 16 GB on both GPUs is very likely.

Nvidia hasn't confirmed a launch date for the RTX 4070 Super or the 4070 Ti Super yet. However, they are expected to launch in the first half of 2024. The graphics cards will likely be introduced in June, alongside the previously rumored RTX 4080 Super.