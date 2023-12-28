Nvidia RTX 40 Super series leaked: Release window, models, and more

The entire RTX 40 Super series lineup has been leaked. Nvidia plans to introduce multiple GPUs, which might hit shelves after CES 2024. The list includes the RTX 4080 Super, the RTX 4070 Ti Super, the RTX 4070 Super, and the RTX 3050 6 GB. The latest information comes from the European Economic Commission (EEC) website, which listed the graphics cards likely after they received a clearance for sales in the region.

The RTX 40 Super cards have been in the rumor mill for quite some time now, with news of the cheaper RTX 3050 6 GB popping up here and there. The new GPUs will extend Nvidia's high-performance lineup and offer new options for cash-strapped gamers looking to get started with the latest titles at 1080p.

The leaked data was listed on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by renowned industry insider @harukaze5719. Like most other GPU leaks of the past couple of years, Gigabyte's cards were spotted on the EEC website. The company is prepping multiple variants for the new Super series cards and its regular lineup for the RTX 3050 6 GB.

The RTX 40 Super series is looking pretty promising

All confirmed Gigabyte models of the upcoming RTX 40 Super lineup (Image via @harukaze5719/X)

Upon looking at the leaks, the upcoming RTX 40 Super lineup will be a solid addition to Nvidia's current set of GPUs. If past trends are anything to go by, the company will offer these GPUs with slight performance improvements, thanks to a better architecture as well as much better prices and efficiency.

Gigabyte has prepared several models for the cards, meaning the GPUs will be mainstream once they hit shelves. For instance, the RTX 4070 Super is getting the full range of Aorus Master, Aorus Elite, Aero OC, Aero, Gaming OC, Gaming, Eagle OC, Eagle, Windforce OC, and Windforce models from the company. These options vary according to budget.

The higher-end RTX 40 Super models also retain the exact lineup as the existing cards. Moreover, since these leaks come from the EEC, we can consider them near confirmed. This means we will get the new 4070 Super with 12 GB of VRAM, the 4070 Ti Super will receive the largest bump with 16 GB of VRAM, and the 4080 Super will retain the same 16 GB memory buffer as the base 4080.

The detailed specs list of the card based on how much we know so far is as follows:

RTX 4080 Super RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4070 Super Graphics processor AD103-400 AD103-275 AD104-350 CUDA cores 10,240 8,448 7,168 L2 cache TBD 48 MB 48 MB VRAM 16 GB 16 GB 12 GB

The RTX 3050 6 GB, on the other hand, is getting six models, including the Eagle OC, Eagle, Windforce 2x OC, Windforce 2x, and the generic Gigabyte and Gigabyte OC variants. This suggests it will target the entry-level with a sub-$250 price tag. Even a price tag under $200 won't surprise us, given it is based on an older architecture.

When will the RTX 40 Super series launch?

Given the GPUs are already at the stage of getting retail approval from the concerned authorities, we can assume they are very close to getting launch. This is generally the last step in the production pipeline before graphics cards hit the shelves.

The graphics cards are expected to be introduced at the Nvidia Keynote at CES 2024, with availability beginning in the next few weeks. Next year's CES is scheduled for January 9-12, 2024. Some of them might be available as soon as the event, while others might be available sometime later.

Nvidia fans will be greeted with a bunch of new hardware at the very beginning of 2024. This could also be the last 40 series GPU drop before the 50 series Blackwell cards debut sometime later in the year.