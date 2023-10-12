Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB rumored: Expected specs, launch date, and more

Nvidia is launching an all-new RTX 30 series GPU. The RTX 3050 6 GB is the company's next offering, and as the name suggests, it will be a cut-down version of the original 3050 8 GB card. Team Green is reportedly planning this GPU to rival the upcoming budget Intel Arc A580, which will be a Battlemage card set to launch in early 2024.

The 3050 GPU will be based on a cut-down GA107, which isn't a new graphics processor. Previously, a GA107-based 3050 debuted. However, the availability of this slightly less capable graphics card has been limited.

We still don't know much about the upcoming 50-class offering from Team Green. Let's go over all the leaks in this article.

The Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB will target entry-level gaming PCs

The upcoming RTX 3050 will target a cheaper price point. We might be looking at a GPU that might cost about $150 or less. There are few modern GPUs available for around this price, with the most notable being the AMD RX 6500 XT and Intel Arc A380.

However, the demand for cheap GPUs that can still play modern video games at the lowest settings is still pretty high. The Intel Arc A580 will be targeting this range with a much more refined architecture and better performance. The 3050 6 GB is a similar offering that aims to provide gamers with an alternative and access to Nvidia-only features like DLSS.

However, it might also be Team Green's attempt to get rid of old entry-level GA106 and GA107 GPU stocks before launching more Ada Lovelace GPUs.

The specs of the 3050 6 GB aren't known yet. There has been no leak about the CUDA core count of the graphics card. Below is a list of the details we know about the upcoming GPU:

Nvidia RTX 3050 8 GB Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB GPU name Ampere GA106-150 Ampere GA106-325 GPU die size 276 mm² 200 mm² Transistors 13.2 billion (GA106) 8.7 billion (GA107) Boost clock 1777 MHz 1470 MHz VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 Bus width 128-bit 96-bit VRAM speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 224 GB/s 168 GB/s TDP 130W (GA106)115W (GA107) 70W

Expected launch date

Current reports suggest the RTX 3050 6 GB will be introduced in early 2024. The company could unveil it at the CES 2024 event with a launch later in quarter 1, much like the RTX 4080 Ti that was recently rumored. Note that none of the information is confirmed yet, so take it with a pinch of salt.