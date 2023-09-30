Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 was launched as an entry-level 1080p gaming graphics card in the last generation. However, it can easily handle not-so-demanding titles like Counter-Strike 2. You can expect solid performance at FHD resolutions without major sacrifices to the visuals and framerates. Although the new title is more demanding than CS:GO, the graphics card can deliver great performance without breaking a sweat.

This article goes over the best settings combination in CS2 that ensures optimal performance on the RTX 3050. It lists the settings that deliver triple-digit framerates because that's necessary in a game like Counter-Strike 2. The new game also features temporal upscaling features with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which should also help with the experience.

Best Counter Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 is powerful enough to play Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p with the high settings applied. However, a crucial setting that you should turn down is multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA). If you leave it at 8x, the game will perform way worse. Setting it to 4x shows some jagged edges at FHD resolutions, but the framerates go up significantly.

We also recommend turning FSR on and keeping it at Ultra Quality. This ensures your 0.1% low numbers don't dip below the 90 FPS mark. It also adds an overall smoothness to the image that helps with the jagged edges produced by the lower anti-aliasing factor.

Temporal upscaling adds a bit of latency, which can be unwanted in a fast-paced, competitive shooter. Thus, we recommend turning on Nvidia Reflex Low Latency in this game and setting it to Enabled + Boost. This will help regain some of the lost latency and make the game almost instantly respond to your input.

The following settings work best for the Nvidia RTX 3050 in this title:

Video:

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video:

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: High

High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra quality

Ultra quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

The RTX 3050 can play Counter-Strike 2 pretty well with these settings applied. Do note that the GPU is not the fastest in the market. Hence, you can't max out almost any title, including Counter-Strike.

However, even with the high settings applied, the game looks quite good, and you can have a decent time gunning down enemies in both classic and new maps.