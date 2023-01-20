What is Nvidia Reflex, and how to use it to enhance your gaming experience?

With its revolutionary technology, Nvidia Reflex can give you a quicker and more responsive performance. As a competitive gamer, your computer must respond quickly to your actions to get your full potential in the game. Usually, a computer's performance is measured by frames per second (FPS), which is the traditional metric to evaluate the performance of your PC.

What is Nvidia Reflex?

Reflex is a feature launched by Nvidia to optimize the computer's performance by reducing input latency and improving the responsiveness of a PC. It is achieved by reducing the time it takes for a game to respond to player input, also known as end-to-end system latency.

Put, latency is the time it takes after initiating an action via a mouse or keyboard to generate new pixels on the screen (i.e., a player moving in-game).

Majorly two technologies have been introduced, Reflex SDK and Reflex Latency Analyzer.

Reflex SDK

This technology, known as rendering latency, reduces the time it takes for a game to render a frame. This is achieved by just-in-time rendering, which means the GPU only renders part of a frame visible to the player rather than the entire frame. This results in a significant reduction in render latency, leading to quicker and more responsive gameplay.

Reflex Latency Analyzer

It requires tremendous precision and accuracy to measure system latency, which has been very difficult to do so so so far, and that's why it hasn't been talked about much.

However, the compatible 360Hz G-Sync display now has a new feature enabled - Reflex Latency Analyzer. This feature can now easily measure system latency, which used to be done with huge and expensive equipment earlier.

How to use Reflex Low Latency in-game

You first need to ensure that you have a GPU that supports Reflex (check the list on their official website) and update your drivers to the latest version.

Open the Nvidia control panel by right-clicking on your desktop and selecting it from the context menu. Now click on Manage 3D Settings on the left sidebar. Scroll down to Reflex, ensure it is on, and do the same with Low Latency Mode.

Launch the game and first check if it supports Reflex. You can check this by going to the game's settings and looking for an option related to Reflex. Once you've confirmed that the game supports Reflex, ensure the option is on, and you can start playing your game.

Once you've followed the steps correctly, you should notice reduced system latency and increased responsiveness in the game. The above steps should still work if there's no specific option in-game for Reflex.

However, remember that some games don't support Reflex or have some other way of enabling it, so it is best to check the game's documentation and official website for detailed instructions.

