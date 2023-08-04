Nvidia RTX 50 series: Everything we know so far

The Nvidia RTX 50 series will be the next generation of graphics cards from Team Green. According to the rumor mill, IPC is expected to be a massive jump from tech current-gen RTX 40 series graphics cards. This makes sense, given the company mainly focused on efficiency instead of shooting for a stellar gen-on-gen rendering prowess uplift.

The upcoming generation will be based on a new Blackwell architecture, as per leaks. Professional and server-grade graphics cards based on this new formula have already hit shelves and have been nothing short of impressive. Thus, it will be interesting to see what these graphics cards bring to the consumer graphics market.

Let's go over every leak and development surrounding the next generation of Team Green graphics cards for gaming. We also include a bit of our speculation in the leaked information. Take the information shared in this article with a pinch of salt because none of it is set in stone or confirmed by Nvidia yet.

When will the Nvidia RTX 50 series graphics cards be released?

According to Team Green's past launch trends, a new GPU generation hits the market every two years. The Pascal-based GTX 10 series launched in 2016, followed by the Turing-based RTX 20 series in 2018 and the Ampere-based RTX 30 series in 2020. The RTX 40 series cards debuted on schedule in 2022. However, things are a bit different for the upcoming generation.

The RTX 40 series lineup was a massive fail for Team Green. To help the lineup catch up with the sales in a market riddled by inflation and economic issues, Nvidia has scheduled the next-gen RTX 50 series cards for an H1 2025 launch, according to a presentation by the company at a machine learning conference.

Thus, the flagship RTX 5090 and 5080 will launch in the first half of 2025, with the budget and mid-range 5070 and 5060 cards being released towards the end of the year.

What are the specs of the RTX 50 series cards?

Not much is known about the specs of the upcoming Blackwell GPUs. However, leaks suggest that the upcoming lineup will deliver much better performance than the current generation of graphics cards.

Recently, reliable Twitter leaker and industry insider kopite7kimi recently confirmed that the upcoming flagship, preferably an RTX 5090, will feature a 512-bit memory bus. When you do the math, that adds up to a jaw-dropping 32 GB VRAM size on the top model.

Leaked specs of the upcoming Blackwell GPUs (Image via RedGamingTech/YouTube)

In addition, other leakers like RedGamingTech have revealed that the upcoming generation will feature GDDR7 memory, PCIe Gen 5 connectivity, and much larger cache sizes. A list of the revealed specs is as follows:

GB100 GB102 Streaming Multiprocessors 256 144 Memory size 32 GB 24 GB Memory type 512-bit HBM3 384-bit GDDR7 Level 2 cache 128 MB 96 MB Connectivity PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 5 x16 Graphics cards RTX 5090 RTX 5090/5080

Do note that these lists are internal targets that Nvidia is trying to achieve with the upcoming graphics cards and might not reflect what we will end up getting in the final product since it is too early to accurately gauge what the next generation of GPUs will bring.

For those interested in the upcoming Blackwell GPUs, keep checking this page every now and then, as we will update it with the latest information on the graphics cards.