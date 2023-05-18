Will Nvidia's upcoming RTX 50 series Blackwell graphics cards beat the RTX 4090 in gaming?

Nvidia's upcoming release is the RTX 50 series of Blackwell graphics cards. The RTX 4090, currently wearing the crown in gaming performance, might be in for a formidable challenge with this new series. The rumors and speculation are running high. We're looking for the answer to the most important question - can Nvidia's speculated RTX 50 Series Blackwell graphics cards outperform the gaming abilities of the current RTX 4090?

This article aims to dig into the current knowledge about rumors, news, and expert forecasts concerning Nvidia's upcoming GPUs and their future performance in the realm of gaming.

Exploring known details on Nvidia's upcoming RTX 50 series Blackwell graphics cards

Nvidia's upcoming RTX 50 series of Blackwell graphics cards is expected to come with a radical performance upgrade. It is expected to have TSMC's 3nm process, focusing on path and performance ray tracing. The RTX 50 series is expected to include GDDR7 as well as PCIe Gen 5 technology, as well as have an increase in performance from the last generation of around 2 to 2.6 times.

Performance enhancement in ray tracing and path tracking

The Blackwell series could provide a substantial increase in performance, specifically in the area of path tracing and ray tracing performance. Thus it could give a competitive edge for future games that heavily utilize these technologies. But, there's not enough information yet to draw a strong conclusion regarding whether or not the Blackwell series can outperform the RTX 4090 in gaming.

RTX 4090: A power-hungry beast

The RTX 4090, launched by Nvidia, is a blazing-fast machine that has been the most talked about product since it was first introduced. The price is hefty, and it surprised gamers with its 50 % greater CUDA cores that are 35 percent faster than the predecessor model, the RTX 3090. Despite its high cost, the GPU is an impressive upgrade for gamers and offers a notable increase in performance.

Incredible gaming performance

The performance of the RTX 4090 in gaming has been impressive. It offers frame rates above 120 for 4K gaming in Forza Horizon 5 and an increase of 50 percent in frame rate for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The GPU also has shown significant improvement in the efficiency of tasks, including Blender rendering and four-channel Da Vinci Resolve exports finishing substantially faster.

Drawbacks of the RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 has its disadvantages. The GPU needs at least an ATX 3.0 connector to handle its power consumption and produces a significant heat output. The power draw skyrockets while it is under high loads. The GPU is also incompatible with PCI Express Gen 5 and DisplayPort 2.0, which could be a potential issue for some gamers.

Conclusion

The battle against the Nvidia RTX 50 Series Blackwell graphics cards and the RTX 4090 appears to be thrilling. Both GPUs have significant improvements in terms of features and performance that are also impressive, making it enjoyable to see which one will be the best with regard to gaming performance in real life.

It's crucial to remember that the primary test is actually gaming performance. We'll have to see which graphics card has the most power.

