Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 3090: How do both GPUs compare in video games?

The RTX 4070 is Team Green's latest launch from their RTX 40 series lineup. With a price tag of $599, this Nvidia card is the current favorite for mid-range gamers. On the other hand, the RTX 3090 was launched in 2020 Q3 as a flagship GPU at a price tag of $1,499. Although launched around three years ago, the RTX 3090 still holds its own against its successors with its sheer core count and high VRAM.

Both GPUs offer excellent performances in AAA titles, making it tough to choose between them. In this article, we compare these cards to help you decide which is better in video games.

How does RTX 4070 hold against last-gen RTX 3090 in video games?

As part of Nvidia's latest RTX 40 series GPU lineup, the RTX 4070 is built on the same Ada Lovelace architecture as its older siblings, a significant improvement compared to the Ampere architecture that features in the RTX 3090. But that doesn't mean the Ampere architecture is weak, as it can also deliver outstanding ray tracing performances in recent AAA titles.

Comparison factors Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Market (main) Desktop Desktop Release date 2023 Q2 2020 Q4 Model number AD104-250-A1 GA102-300-A1 GPU name AD104 GA102 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Generation GeForce 40 GeForce 30 Lithography 4 nm 8 nm Transistors 35,800,000,000 28,300,000,000 Bus interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 GPU base clock 1,920 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 2,475 MHz 1695 MHz Memory frequency 1,313 MHz 1219 MHz Effective memory speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Memory size 12 GB 24 GB Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory bus 192 bit 384 bit Memory bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 936.2 GB/s TDP 200 W 350 W Suggested PSU 600W ATX Power Supply 750 W Outputs 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort 1x HDMI 2.1 3x DisplayPort 1.4a Cores (compute units, SM, SMX) 46 82 Shading units (CUDA Cores) 5888 10496 TMUs 184 328 ROPs 64 112 RT cores 46 82 Cache memory 36 MB 6 MB Pixel fillrate 158.4 GP/s 189.84 Gigapixels/s Texture fillrate 455.4 GT/s 555.96 Gigatexels/s Performance FP16 (half) 29.1 TFLOPS 35.58 TFLOPS Performance FP32 (float) 29.1 TFLOPS 35.58 TFLOPS Performance FP64 (double) 455.4 GFLOPS 1111.92 GFLOPS

From the table above, it is clear that the 4070 and 3090 have varying specs, and the two share almost no similarities. Triumphing over its competitor, the latter has practically double the CUDA cores and VRAM than the 4070. However, the 4070 features more refined Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores, along with a higher Base/Boost Clock.

Being from the latest generation, the RTX 4070 boasts modern architecture with more powerful parts. However, the RTX 3090 packs more raw power. As a result, the 3090 has an edge over the 4070.

When it comes to gaming performance, both GPUs deliver exceptional results. The RTX 3090 surpasses the RTX 4070 in specific aspects such as VRAM and CUDA core count. Meanwhile, the RTX 4070 offers smooth gameplay at 4K resolution with high frame rates in recent AAA titles for a fraction of the price of the RTX 3090, thanks to its impressive modern architecture with more powerful parts.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Nvidia RTX 3090 Spider-Man: Miles Morales 80 FPS 120 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 104 FPS 110 FPS Forza Horizon 5 114 FPS 130 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 57 FPS 80 FPS

Although the performances of the 3090 and 4070 are similar, the former has an edge with slightly better overall performance across most video games and benchmarks. The modern and superior architecture of the 4070 is outshined by a higher VRAM and core count of the 3090.

Price and availability are also significant factors to consider when comparing GPUs. The 4070 comes with a price tag of $599, making it a budget-friendly high-end card with the latest Ada Lovelace architecture.

The two-year-old RTX 3090 launched as a top-end flagship graphics card on the market with a price tag of $1,499. If you're in the market for a high-end GPU on a budget, the RTX 4070 is an excellent choice as it costs less than half the price of the RTX 3090.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

