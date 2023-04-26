Create

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 3090: How do both GPUs compare in video games?

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 3090: How do the GPUs compare in video games? (Image via Sportskeeda)

The RTX 4070 is Team Green's latest launch from their RTX 40 series lineup. With a price tag of $599, this Nvidia card is the current favorite for mid-range gamers. On the other hand, the RTX 3090 was launched in 2020 Q3 as a flagship GPU at a price tag of $1,499. Although launched around three years ago, the RTX 3090 still holds its own against its successors with its sheer core count and high VRAM.

Both GPUs offer excellent performances in AAA titles, making it tough to choose between them. In this article, we compare these cards to help you decide which is better in video games.

How does RTX 4070 hold against last-gen RTX 3090 in video games?

As part of Nvidia's latest RTX 40 series GPU lineup, the RTX 4070 is built on the same Ada Lovelace architecture as its older siblings, a significant improvement compared to the Ampere architecture that features in the RTX 3090. But that doesn't mean the Ampere architecture is weak, as it can also deliver outstanding ray tracing performances in recent AAA titles.

Comparison factorsNvidia GeForce RTX 4070Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
Market (main)DesktopDesktop
Release date2023 Q22020 Q4
Model numberAD104-250-A1GA102-300-A1
GPU nameAD104GA102
ArchitectureAda LovelaceAmpere
GenerationGeForce 40GeForce 30
Lithography4 nm8 nm
Transistors35,800,000,00028,300,000,000
Bus interfacePCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
GPU base clock1,920 MHz1395 MHz
GPU boost clock2,475 MHz1695 MHz
Memory frequency1,313 MHz1219 MHz
Effective memory speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Memory size12 GB24 GB
Memory typeGDDR6XGDDR6X
Memory bus192 bit384 bit
Memory bandwidth504.2 GB/s936.2 GB/s
TDP200 W350 W
Suggested PSU600W ATX Power Supply750 W
Outputs1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort1x HDMI 2.13x DisplayPort 1.4a
Cores (compute units, SM, SMX)4682
Shading units (CUDA Cores)588810496
TMUs184328
ROPs64112
RT cores4682
Cache memory36 MB6 MB
Pixel fillrate158.4 GP/s189.84 Gigapixels/s
Texture fillrate455.4 GT/s555.96 Gigatexels/s
Performance FP16 (half)29.1 TFLOPS 35.58 TFLOPS
Performance FP32 (float)29.1 TFLOPS 35.58 TFLOPS
Performance FP64 (double) 455.4 GFLOPS 1111.92 GFLOPS

From the table above, it is clear that the 4070 and 3090 have varying specs, and the two share almost no similarities. Triumphing over its competitor, the latter has practically double the CUDA cores and VRAM than the 4070. However, the 4070 features more refined Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores, along with a higher Base/Boost Clock.

Being from the latest generation, the RTX 4070 boasts modern architecture with more powerful parts. However, the RTX 3090 packs more raw power. As a result, the 3090 has an edge over the 4070.

When it comes to gaming performance, both GPUs deliver exceptional results. The RTX 3090 surpasses the RTX 4070 in specific aspects such as VRAM and CUDA core count. Meanwhile, the RTX 4070 offers smooth gameplay at 4K resolution with high frame rates in recent AAA titles for a fraction of the price of the RTX 3090, thanks to its impressive modern architecture with more powerful parts.

Nvidia RTX 4070Nvidia RTX 3090
Spider-Man: Miles Morales80 FPS120 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2104 FPS110 FPS
Forza Horizon 5114 FPS130 FPS
Cyberpunk 207757 FPS80 FPS

Although the performances of the 3090 and 4070 are similar, the former has an edge with slightly better overall performance across most video games and benchmarks. The modern and superior architecture of the 4070 is outshined by a higher VRAM and core count of the 3090.

Price and availability are also significant factors to consider when comparing GPUs. The 4070 comes with a price tag of $599, making it a budget-friendly high-end card with the latest Ada Lovelace architecture.

The two-year-old RTX 3090 launched as a top-end flagship graphics card on the market with a price tag of $1,499. If you're in the market for a high-end GPU on a budget, the RTX 4070 is an excellent choice as it costs less than half the price of the RTX 3090.

