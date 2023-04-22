Forza Horizon 5 Series 20 High Performance update: Release date, new cars, and more

The High Performance Series 20 update is coming to Forza Horizon 5 during the last week of April. The new update will introduce plenty of new content, ranging from tracks to supercars. Developers Playground Games has given important details about upcoming events and what players should expect. The game has continued to evolve since its release in 2021, and High Performance will be added to the list. Once the Series 20 content goes live, players will have plenty of incentives to grind out the events, earn rewards, and more.

Forza Horizon 5’s High Performance Series 20 events could rekindle the interest of players

The High Performance update has plenty in-store for Forza Horizon 5 players. This includes some much-requested content from the community. Additionally, some important quality-of-life improvements will be based on recent feedback.

The update will go live on April 27 on the PC and Xbox. Players must install the latest update when it goes live for download. Playground Games will make the update available for pre-download, and players can download it in advance starting April 25.

Forza Horizon 5 stadium overhaul

Series 20 will introduce a major change to the main stadium. This includes a shapeshift, as players will be able to enjoy an oval-shaped track for the first time. The new track will be available for solo, cooperative, and online events, and players can also choose to free-roam. Playground Games will also introduce 20 new accolades involving the new track, which will also be accessible in the EventLab build stub.

New cars and playlists

Forza Horizon 5’s list of available vehicles was already huge at release and has only grown bigger. The High Performance event will introduce four new names, some of which will become fan favorites.

2019 Porsche Motorsport 935 #70

2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant

2021 Porsche Mission R

Series 20 will also have new events to keep the players engaged. There will be six new World PR events, offering unique rewards and a new collectible. Moreover, players will be able to unlock three new icons based on their car collection:

Ghost Badge: Own 500 unique cars

Blue Heart Badge: Own 600 unique cars

T-Rex Badge: Own 700 unique cars

The new update will also include several QoL improvements, some of which have already been stated officially.

Requirements to bind ANNA and Forza LINK on the d-pad while creating Custom Controller Profiles have been removed.

We’ve made improvements to EventLab Rules of Play to alleviate issues where rulesets would not function correctly in multiplayer and cause players to desync.

Festival site objects have been removed from select Race Routes as those couldn’t be shown to all players.

An issue where roads would not be marked as discovered on the map has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused Auction House searches filtered by “Car Type” to not return results.

An issue that caused Forzathon Weekly Challenges to reset after a game restart has been fixed.

On Xbox, the HUD is no longer stuck in the center of the screen if playing on an ultrawide display.

Playground Games has stated that there will be more changes once the update goes live.

