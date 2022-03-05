How to find Stadium Stunt Park in Forza Horizon 5

With Forza Horizon 5’s Series 4 and Horizon World Cup coming to an end, it isn’t an end to the Series fortunately. Up next is Series 5, which includes a plethora of new cars, new Playlists, Accolades, and new items. Players will have ample opportunity to collect what Series 5 has to offer.

The theme for Series 5 is stunts, both crazy and intense. It’s officially called ”Horizon Rush Takeover” and focuses on PR Stunts throughout Mexico.

A point of interest in this season in Forza Horizon 5 is the El Estadio Horizon, which has been repurposed as a stadium stunt park. It’s certainly a fun way of reusing the area, considering what Series 5 brings to the game. Here’s where you can find the stadium stunt park.

Forza Horizon 5: The stadium stunt park, El Estadio Horizon, is southwest of Guanajuato

If players have never been to the El Estadio Horizon in the past, such as when it was the focus during winter events, they will have to find it on the map. To orient oneself, El Estadio Horizon is east of Caldera, southwest of Guanajuato, and northeast of Mulegé. Players can find the location using any of these hints.

Upon arrival, there are two entrances, either of which players can enter through. Once inside, players can see that the location has been turned into a stadium stunt park, and it is here where various challenges for Forza Horizon 5’s Series 5 event must be completed.

With the new Series 5, new PR Stunts have also been added and tied to the repurposed stadium. Naturally, that means earning Accolades for participating in challenges associated with stunt jumps. Players must also pay close attention to the Playlists for Series 5.

Earning enough points will provide some sweet rewards, such as new cars. Collect 80 points and players will get to drive off with the Mini ‘65 FE (Forza Edition). Collect as many as 160 points and be rewarded with the lean and mean Porsche 917 LH. However, these rewards will change based on the season.

Edited by Atul S