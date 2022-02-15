Forza Horizon 5 teases a new reward car for players with a Wordle puzzle

Forza Horizon 5 is constantly adding new cars via different festivals and events, and it has found an innovative way to tease an upcoming new car for players.

The game was launched with close to 500 cars, but it's now nearing 600 due to the rewards being incorporated by different events. Players have another one coming up, and Playground Games has used the game of Wordle to tease the rewards.

Wordle has been the latest craze in the gaming world despite having a very basic structure. The game's popularity comes from rewarding players for guessing correctly in their quest to find the right word. The puzzle game marks the guesses completely correct to incorrect in different color codes. Then, the players aim to decipher the words, and in this case, the players' objective is to decode which new car awaits them.

Forza Horizon 5 players may get a new Nismo as a reward

Earlier on February 12, the official Twitter handle of the game put out a tweet. Instead of directly revealing the award's identity, the developers put out a word puzzle. The link to the clue was set out in Wordle, and the task for the players was to decode it.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



mywordle.strivemath.com/?word=jwjpz We made a word puzzle to tease an upcoming reward car. Can you solve it? We made a word puzzle to tease an upcoming reward car. Can you solve it?mywordle.strivemath.com/?word=jwjpz

Cracking a car's name accurately in Wordle is quite difficult since there's no numeric support. Many cars in the Forza Horizon 5 have a number attached either as prefixes or suffixes. But based on the solutions put forward by the players, it stands for Nismo.

Which car will be coming as the upcoming reward for Forza Horizon 5 players?

The Nismo is one of the most iconic series in the car world, and Nissan has nearly 30 models under the brand name. Therefore, it's quite difficult to predict which exact Nismo model will be available in the game as the reward for players.

There's already a special Nismo model available in the game based on Nissan's Le Mans prototype. Based on educated guesses by the community, the upcoming car could be the 370Z Nismo or one of the Nismo cars in the R-35 generation. As of the moment, Playground Games hasn't given out any more information.

However, it's quite likely that the Nismo car will be part of the series 5 event in March. Players are advised to follow the official Twitter handles for any confirmed information about this mysterious Nismo car in the coming days.

Edited by Shaheen Banu