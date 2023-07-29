Nvidia RTX 5090 rumored to feature 32 GB VRAM on a 512-bit bus width

The RTX 5090 will get a massive VRAM upgrade, according to the latest leaks. The GPU was recently rumored to feature a massive 512-bit bus width, up from the 384-bit memory bus width on the RTX 3090 and 4090 graphics cards. The upcoming BFGPU will also bring a massive uplift in VRAM size: 32 GB as compared to the 24 GB GDDR6X memory on the 4090 and the 3090.

Reliable Twitter leaker and industry insider kopite7kimi took to the platform to announce that the next-gen "Ada-next" cards will have a 512-bit memory interface. He also included that this spec has been confirmed by multiple sources, although they remain unnamed.

It is worth noting that the 3090 and the 4090 share a lot in common in terms of their memory specifications. Thus, this aspect of the premium 90-class cards was due for an upgrade in the next generation.

In addition to the RTX 5090, the entire upcoming "Blackwell" lineup will receive a massive upgrade in terms of memory sizes.

What are the leaked specs of the RTX 5090?

It is still pretty early for the upcoming RTX 50 series leaks to make much sense. These graphics cards will be launched sometime in the Fall of 2024, so we are over a year away from any official news.

Most of the leaks are more speculation and expectations than solid news about the next generation of consumer graphics technology from Team Green.

However, the first important development of the RTX 5090 is now all over the internet. The card might drop with 32 GB of 512-bit memory.

However, nothing is set in stone just yet. Kopite7kimi doesn't name the GPU and calls it a mere "flagship." Although, judging by past trends, it is unlikely that Nvidia will deviate from the 90-class offering, things might change over the next year.

RTX 5090 Memory size 32 GB Memory bus width 512 bit

Blackwell (or "Ada-next") will be a massive step up from the current-gen RTX 40 series Ada Lovelace cards. Nvidia focused on major uplifts in efficiency and performance per watt with the current generation.

However, the company has faced major backlash over VRAM sizes and pricing. All of this could be improved in the next generation.