When will Nvidia RTX 4080 Super launch? Predicting specs, performance, and more

The RTX 4080 Super might be on the horizon as fresh news of the RTX 40 series Super refresh has resurfaced on the internet. Like the Turing equivalents, these graphics cards will sit between the base model and the Ti refresh, bringing slightly better performance thanks to a spec sheet upgrade. Very little is known about the upcoming Ada Lovelace variants to date to make a detailed comparison, however.

The latest info on the upcoming gaming graphics cards comes from reliable tipster @kopite7kimi, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on the 4080 Super.

The tweet mentions the graphics processors and the CUDA core counts of the upcoming graphics cards. However, @kopite7kimi is still in doubt whether most of the leaked info would materialize.

So far, two other graphics cards other than the 4080 Super have been rumored: the RTX 4070 Super and the RTX 4070 Ti Super. Only time will tell how many of these end up being introduced to gamers.

Note: This article is based on rumors. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Rumored RTX 4080 Super specs

The RTX 4080 Super will enhance the original 80-class card's lead in 4K gaming performance. The currently available is based on the AD103 GPU and packs 9,728 CUDA cores.

The upcoming refresh will leverage the same graphics processor and will only slightly bump the CUDA core count to 10,240. This means it won't deliver significantly more performance as compared to the 4080.

RTX 4080 Super Graphics processor AD103-400 CUDA cores 10,240 L2 cache TBD VRAM 20 GB

That said, the VRAM buffer is being upgraded from 16 GB on the 4080 to 20 GB on the upcoming RTX 4080 Super. Besides this, there have been some rumors of a slight price cut from the initial $1,200 tag. This could make the upcoming GPU worth opting for.

When will the RTX 4080 Super launch?

There aren't any clear sources that point to the launch date of the upcoming RTX 40 series Super cards. However, some reports have claimed that they will be launched in the early half of 2024.

Given that Nvidia is yet to launch an RTX 4050, we don't expect the GPUs before the summer. A June 2024 launch seems plausible, given Nvidia has previously launched RTX 30 series Ti refreshes in the same time frame.

Will RTX 4080 Super be a worthy upgrade?

According to currently leaked specs, the 4080 Super doesn't seem like a compelling upgrade for users already on a 4080 or a similar-class graphics card like the RTX 4070 Ti or AMD RX 7900 XT.

The upcoming GPU will push the AD103 silicon to its limits before the Blackwell-based RTX 50 series graphics cards debut. Hence, it will only make sense for users upgrading from the older GPUs.