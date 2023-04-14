Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 3080: Is the last-gen GPU better for gaming?

The RTX 4070 12 GB video card is Nvidia's latest creation. The GPU is now available for purchase at $599. This makes it almost as costly as the RTX 3080 10 GB, launched for a similar price. The graphics card is now over two and a half years old and can be purchased for much cheaper in the second-hand market. Thus, it might prove to be a better deal over the new card from the company.

It is worth noting that gamers must look at the graphics cards' performance and pricing before finalizing their next rendering powerhouse. RTX 3080 has generally been scalped and used for mining.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 falls apart when compared to the last-gen RTX 3080

The last-gen RTX 3080 continues to be a very competent card even years after it was introduced to the gaming market. Although the GPU isn't as impressive in 4K, scaling the resolution down to QHD works wonders. Thus, it is no surprise that the video card offers steep competition to the newly introduced model.

Specs

A glance at the specs table reveals that the RTX 3080 is a beefier card in terms of on-paper specs. The GPU is based on a larger die, packs more CUDA and RT cores, and has a much higher memory bandwidth.

However, one also needs to factor in the improvements the new Geforce 40 series lineup has introduced into the market. Efficiency is at the center of the new lineup. The Ada Lovelace card is all about achieving much higher performance marks without relying on the hefty underlying hardware.

Thus, it is no surprise that with a much lower power budget and weaker advertised specs, the RTX 4070 gets very close and even beats the 3080 in terms of overall performance.

Comparison factors Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Market (main) Desktop Desktop Release date 2023 Q2 2020 Q3 Model number AD104-250-A1 GA102-200-KD-A1 GPU name AD104 GA102 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Generation GeForce 40 GeForce 30 Lithography 4 nm 8 nm Transistors 35,800,000,000 28,300,000,000 Bus interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 GPU base clock 1,920 MHz 1,440 MHz GPU boost clock 2,475 MHz 1,710 MHz Memory frequency 1,313 MHz 1,188 MHz Effective memory speed 21 Gbps 19Gbps Memory size 12 GB 10 GB Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory bus 192 bit 320 bit Memory bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 760.3 GB/s TDP 200 W 320 W Suggested PSU 600W ATX Power Supply 700W ATX Power Supply Outputs 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort Cores (compute units, SM, SMX) 46 468 Shading units (CUDA Cores) 5888 8704 TMUs 184 272 ROPs 64 96 RT cores 46 68 Cache memory 36 MB 22 MB Pixel fillrate 158.4 GP/s 164.2 GP/s Texture fillrate 455.4 GT/s 465.1 GT/s Performance FP16 (half) 29.1 TFLOPS 29.77 TFLOPS Performance FP32 (float) 29.1 TFLOPS 29.77 TFLOPS Performance FP64 (double) 455.4 GFLOPS 465.1 GFLOPS

Performance difference

The rendering prowess of the new Ada Lovelace-based GPUs is shown off in gaming performance. However, the new graphics card didn't win the performance crown.

While the RTX 40 series card takes a slight lead in rasterization performance-heavy titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Forza Horizon 5, RTX 3080 is only barely slower.

In addition, the older graphics card ends up beating the RTX 4070 12 GB in ray tracing-heavy games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy. Even though the 3rd gen RT cores are far more capable, the much higher core count of the older 80-class GPU pays off in certain scenarios.

Nvidia RTX 4070 12GB Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB Spider-Man: Miles Morales 80 FPS 77 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 104 FPS 96 FPS Forza Horizon 5 114 FPS 99 FPS Resident Evil 4 Remake 96 FPS 88 FPS The Last of US Part 1 68 FPS 69 FPS A Plague Tale Requiem 64 FPS 64 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 57 FPS 61 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 51 FPS 53 FPS

Pricing

It may be hard to choose between the RTX 4070 and 3080 just by looking at their performance. Thus, it is necessary to judge the cards by their price.

The pricing of RTX 3080 is all over the place. The cheapest models start from around $670 on Newegg, which is $70 over its launch MSRP. In comparison, multiple RTX 4070 models are available for $599.

However, the RTX 3080 can also be bought from the used market — an advantage the 40 series card doesn't have. Multiple 3080 models can be bought for around $350-400, thereby playing the UNO reverse card on the RTX 4070.

If you are fine with a slightly used GPU, the RTX 3080 simply makes more sense than the latest launch from Team Green. However, if that's not the case, the RTX 4070 is a better deal to opt for.

