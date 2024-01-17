Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super vs RTX 3070 Ti: Which is better for gaming?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 3070 Ti were launched as mid-premium segment video cards targeting high-end 1440p and 4K gaming performance. The 4070 Ti Super was introduced as a replacement for the 4070 Ti, which is being retired subsequently. Both GPUs are superb for top-notch gaming and support the latest technologies. This makes them tempting alternatives to the 3070 Ti.

Choosing between the two GPUs can be difficult, especially given the older Ampere-based version can still be found brand new. In this story, we will compare them, go over their specs and performance, and try to answer which is the best option for gamers.

Both RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 3070 Ti offer superb gaming performance

The RTX 4070 Ti Super and 3070 Ti are based on wildly different architectures — Ada Lovelace for the first and Ampere for the second. For the same specs list, the newer video card is capable of delivering much better performance. Nevertheless, let's review the on-paper specs of the two GPUs.

Specs comparison

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was initially supposed to be launched as a 4080 12 GB variant. Although marketed as a 1440p gaming option, it is great for playing games at 4K. The same goes for the newer 4070 Ti Super video card.

The GPU is shifting to the higher-end AD103 GPU, which is also found on the 4080 graphics card. This allows it to crank up the video memory buffer to 16 GB of 256-bit GDDR6X, up from the 12 GB 192-bit GDDR6X capacity of the 4070 Ti. The older 3070 Ti card is limited to 8 GB of video memory.

The core counts of the Super variant have also gone up slightly. However, the operating clock speeds of the video cards and the overall power draw remain the same. Gamers get all the extra performance without any loss in power efficiency.

Here's a detailed side-by-side comparison of the two GPUs:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Graphics processor AD104 AD103 GA104 CUDA cores 7,680 8,448 6,144 Tensor cores 240 264 192 RT cores 60 66 48 Memory size 12 GB 16 GB 8 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,610 MHz 2,610 MHz 1,770 MHz TDP 285W 285W 290W Price $799 $799 $599

Performance comparison

The RTX 4070 Ti Super supports DLSS 3 with frame generation. This helps it deliver superb performance in games supporting the latest tech. However, there's also a wide list of titles that don't support it. Even in these games, the 4070 Ti Super delivers massive gains.

Compared to the older 3070 Ti, the difference is around 50-60%, which is massive for a gen-on-gen performance gap. The older RTX 2070 Super falls far behind the newer alternatives, and upgrading seems to be a very sensible choice.

The above chart was gathered from the GPU's launch event, and it doesn't include independent reviewer insights. The card doesn't launch until January 24, 2024, and we won't know its performance metrics until then. We'll update this article once more information is available.

For now, the RTX 4070 Ti Super seems like a superb deal for those who want a powerful card for 4K gaming under $1,000. It will offer strong competition to the AMD RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX. At $100 cheaper, it has support for DLSS 3 and comes with the Nvidia guarantee. When comparing DLSS 3 and FSR 3, the former wins in multiple key aspects.

Given the performance difference with the 3070 Ti, this new video card seems like a worthy albeit costly upgrade.