Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super specs, price, launch date, performance, and more

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super might be one of the most convoluted graphics card names in a while. It replaces the original 4070 Ti with better efficiency and performance. Thus, the "confusing" title. The newer GPU is a revamp to the older video card and replaces the $799 offering completely, which will be taken off the shelves following its launch.

The 4070 Ti was already in a completely different league than the 4070, and the supercharged variant broadens that gap. Given the performance metrics the original card was capable of, we can expect the upcoming GPU to be fast at both 1440p and 4K resolutions.

Let's go over what the latest 70-class graphics card offers, including its price, specs, performance details, and more.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super specs

Specs comparison of the 4070 Ti Super with the last gen equivalents (Image via Nvidia)

The specs of the new 4070 Ti Super are being seriously revamped from the original card. $799 was always too much for the 4070 Ti. Thus, the extra computing performance at this price helps justify the expense.

For starters, the new 4070 Ti Super is based on the larger AD103 graphics processor. This is also found on the more powerful RTX 4080 and 4080 Super. You also get 16 GB of the fastest video memory on any graphics card so far, up from the 12 GB buffer on the original option. All of this is offered at the same $799 price tag.

A detailed specs comparison between the two 4070 Ti graphics cards is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super Graphics processor AD104 AD103 CUDA cores 7,680 8,448 Tensor cores 240 264 RT cores 60 66 Memory size 12 GB 16 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,610 MHz 2,610 MHz TDP 285W 285W Price $799 $799

The power requirements of the new Super upgrade haven't gone up, as it still draws 285W, as much as the original offering. This improves the performance-per-watt figure significantly.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super price

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super targets the $799 price point (Image via Nvidia)

The new RTX 4070 Ti Super will be offered for the same $799 as the original card. Consequently, the 4070 Ti won't be available for sale anymore. This makes it one of the most troubled and short-lived graphics cards launched in the past few years.

What started as the $899 RTX 4080 12 GB was then scaled down to the $799 RTX 4070 Ti and introduced at CES 2023. Within a year of launch, the graphics card is being taken off shelves.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super performance

The 4070 Ti Super's performance as compared to the last gen equivalents (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super was mainly compared against the last-gen RTX 3070 Ti and 2070 Super in the launch event. As expected, with 8,448 CUDA cores and 16 GB of video memory (essentially double that of the 3070 Ti and 2070 Super), this graphics card bulldozed the older GPUs out of consideration. In games supporting frame generation, you get over twice the framerates as on the 3070 Ti.

However, the graphics card isn't much faster than the original non-Super version from last year. If you already own one of those GPUs, there's no reason to upgrade just yet. Waiting for the next-gen 5070 will be a better choice.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super launch date

The 4070 Ti Super will be available for purchase starting January 24. Reviews of the card go out a day prior. It will be available at all leading retail stores like Newegg, Amazon, Micro Center, and others.

The new 40 Super series makes the already capable video cards faster without costing an extra dime. The 4080 Super is cheaper than the $1,199 4080. All of this is great news for gamers and a remarkable step from Nvidia, cementing its position as the go-to for gaming GPUs.