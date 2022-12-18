The RTX 4080 has claimed the top spot in terms of sales for Newegg. Interestingly, the most popular card, the Gigabyte Gaming OC, is selling nowhere near its MSRP. However, the GPU has turned out to be even more popular than the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti, the most famous current-gen GPUs according to Steam's Hardware Survey results.

Interestingly, the RTX 4090 has climbed up to the third position, only trailing the 4080 and the $410 RTX 3060 Ti. The card was offered at a scalped price of $1,710 before it got sold out.

The only AMD Radeon GPU in the top 15 most popular graphics cards list on Newegg is the MSI Mech RX 6600 2x, which occupies the eleventh position on it. Thus, Green Camp is winning the GPU game this year.

However, it is worth noting that in Amazon's best-seller list, the story flips as RTX 4080 takes up the 32nd stop. Meanwhile, the RX 7900 XTX is more popular than both the RTX 4090 and the 4080 as it occupies the 12th spot.

More details on the recent RTX 4080 sales volumes and what it means for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX

The most popular graphics cards on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

Other than the Gigabyte Gaming OC variant, two more RTX 4080 variants have made it to the top 10 most popular list. This includes the Gigabyte Eagle OC and the ASUS TUF Gaming variants of the GPU.

These developments come amidst the falling prices of the RTX 4080 in the European market. Based on another report, Nvidia is actively considering reducing the price of the graphics card to stay competitive against AMD.

These developments are riveting because the Radeon RX 7900 video card series, which was assumed to be gamers' first choice, sits among the least popular GPUs in Newegg's best-seller list. It occupies the 28th and 33rd positions.

What do these developments mean for AMD's Radeon RX 7900 series cards?

Linus Tech Tips @LinusTech You guys asked for it… here’s how the RX 7900 XTX stacks up against the RTX 4080 You guys asked for it… here’s how the RX 7900 XTX stacks up against the RTX 4080📏 https://t.co/Jyklz4ycL6

AMD GPUs are cheaper than the RTX 4080. While the Nvidia GPU will cost gamers at least $1,199, with third-party AIB options selling for even higher, the 7900 XTX is priced at $999 and the 7900 XT is another $100 cheaper, at $899.

Although these GPUs are not cheap, they are solid alternatives to the much pricier RTX 4080.

However, the 4080 is not the fastest card among the Radeon RX 7000 flagships. It loses to the 7900 XTX by a small margin. Thus, with cheaper prices, these GPUs should be more popular than what AMD has to offer this generation.

Newegg's best-selling list is also a testament to the popular opinion that Nvidia cards are superior to what AMD has to offer.

While it is true that Team Red's offerings have been riddled with performance and driver issues, the company completely revamped both its driver software and underlying hardware with the RDNA cards back in 2018. Four years of refining have made things even better.

For now, it seems like gamers are settling for the next big thing in the market instead of opting for graphics cards with better value propositions.

However, it is worth noting that the 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX launched a few days ago and they should be given at least a quarter before judging their popularity among gamers.

