5 best CPUs for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is the latest 1440p gaming graphics card from Team Green. It is a mild revision to the original 4070 Ti with better performance per dollar. Since the card is a mid-premium segment chip, you need to spend considerably on a CPU. Although you don't need the best in the market, spending on the new Ryzen 7000 or Raptor Lake processors is necessary to get the most out of this powerful pixel pusher.

Starting from the latest Core i5 and Ryzen 5 chips to the highest-end i9 and Ryzen 9 offerings, everything works well with the card. This is partly because of how versatile the highest-end models in these families are. Particularly chips like the 14600K and 7600X, which have cemented their positions as the best value propositions for gamers.

This can make choosing the best chip for your 4070 Ti Super-based rigs a bit difficult. There are dozens of options in the market to choose from, adding to the woes.

Mid-range and high-end CPUs are ideal for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super

We will review the best options for the RTX 4070 Ti Super in this story. Gamers might have varying budgets. We will list options from multiple price points to help them choose the right option depending on the amount they have to splurge.

5) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a value-for-money option for the RTX 4070 Ti Super (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a fantastic budget option for the RTX 4070 Ti Super, as mentioned above. This chip represents some of the best performance-per-dollar metrics for gamers. It was originally introduced for $299, but has since been discounted to just $249. This makes it one of the cheapest options in this segment.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz Cache 38 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU Price $249

The Ryzen 5 7600X features six cores and 12 threads, like other AMD chips in this range. It turboes to over 5 GHz, like every other Ryzen 7000 processor. The power draw metrics can be a bit notorious for this price point. Moreover, the chip needs a good-quality cooler to maintain optimal performance.

Pros:

At $249, it is an affordable option for the RTX 4070 Ti Super. The chip bundles fantastic single-core performance, ideal for gaming.

Cons:

The chip requires some high-end cooling.

4) Intel Core i5-14600K

The Intel Core i5-14600K is a powerful budget chip (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i5-14600K is slightly faster than the 7600X, earning it a higher position on this list of the best CPUs for the RTX 4070 Ti Super. It is also slightly costlier, and will set you back by $316. Intel also sells a variant with no iGPU, which is priced at $302. However, the extra multi-core performance and slight edge in video games can justify this price.

Intel Core i5- 14600K Architecture Intel 14th gen Raptor Lake Refresh Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.60 GHz (E cores), 3.50 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 4.00 GHz (E cores), 5.30 GHz (P cores) Cache 24 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 181 W Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Price $316

The 14600K supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory. If you have a bunch of last-gen memory on hand from an older rig, this chip will be a better option. Moreover, if you wish to use your PC for 3D rendering, graphics design, content creation, or other productivity workloads, it will be the better alternative.

Pros:

The 14600K features fantastic single-core and multi-core performance. It supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory.

Cons:

The chip is more expensive than the Ryzen 5 7600X.

3) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a powerful eight-core chip for gaming (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a superb balanced recommendation for the RTX 4070 Ti Super. The chip is a tier above the options listed earlier. With eight cores and 16 threads, it targets higher-end machines that need extra performance.

Do note that the difference in video games will be negligible on this processor as compared to a 14600K. The real difference shows when you use it for content creation, multitasking, and productivity workloads.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.5 GHz Boost clock 5.4 GHz Cache 40 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU Price $349

The chip has been dubbed as the best value-for-money high-end option in multiple reviews because of its well-curated specs sheet and price. Currently, the 7700X is going for $349, making it barely more expensive than the 14600K.

Pros:

At $349, the 7700X is an affordable eight-core chip. You get superb single-core and multi-core performance with it.

Cons:

The chip requires high-end cooling and a decent motherboard for the best performance.

2) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a fantastic high-end CPU (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a high-end gaming-focused offering from Team Red. The chip is a significant improvement from the 7700X listed above, and can help players with high-end cards like the RTX 4070 Super get fantastic performance in the latest titles.

The processor can squeeze out the maximum from the underlying silicon in the video card, earning it a recommendation on this list.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.2GHz Boost clock 5.0GHz Cache 104 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 120W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU Price $399

The chip bundles the same eight cores and 16 threads as the 7700X. However, the 3D V-cache architecture enables it to have a huge L3 buffer, which helps with performance in video games. Moreover, this chip has only one CCX with high-performance cores, unlike the 7900X and 7950X, which feature one slightly slower core complex to maintain the heat output and power requirements.

Pros:

The chip is designed specifically for gamers with the special 3D V-cache technology.

Cons:

The performance efficiency of the 7800X3D (120W) is slightly worse than the 7700X (105W). It is quite costly at $399 apiece.

1) Intel Core i7-14700K

The Intel Core i7-14700K is a high-end chip for gaming (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i7-14700K is the Team Blue alternative to the 7700X. Like the 14600K and 7600X, this processor is faster than what AMD has to offer. This is primarily because of the new Raptor Lake Refresh architecture powering it, which has been fine-tuned for the best performance efficiency.

If you have slightly more cash to burn on a gaming rig, opting for the $401 Intel Core i7-14700K can be worthwhile for a rig based on the RTX 4070 Ti Super.

1 Intel Core i7- 14700K Architecture Intel 14th gen Raptor Lake Refresh Core count 20 (8P+12E) Thread count 28 Base clock 2.50 GHz (E cores), 3.40 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 4.30 GHz (E cores), 5.50 GHz (P cores) Cache 33 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 253 W Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Price $401

The chip features a whopping 20 cores, 12 of which are low-power efficient 'E" cores. They help with the multi-core performance metric. Moreover, it boosts to 5.5 GHz and draws up to 253W while delivering peak performance.

Pros:

The processor is stupidly fast for gaming and productivity use. It features 20 cores and can boost to 5.5 GHz.

Cons:

The processor is a bit costly for the RTX 4070 Ti Super at $400.

All of the chips listed above are some of the latest and fastest options. We have kept the requirements of the RTX 4070 Ti Super card in mind, and haven't recommended the more powerful Ryzen 9 and Core i9 chips since they are excessive. With the above CPUs, you can maintain a well-balanced system that prioritizes performance per dollar.