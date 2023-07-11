Intel Core i7 14700K specs and performance leaked: How does it compare to the i7 13700K?

The Intel Core i7 14700K will be part of the upcoming 14th gen Raptor Lake Refresh lineup. It is a high-end unlocked processor that will be launched as part of the first batch of Intel 14th gen CPUs. Although fine details like pricing and the exact launch date haven't been announced yet, some industry insiders have given us an early look at what to expect from the upcoming lineup.

Do note that none of the information shared in this article has been confirmed by Team Blue yet. Therefore, take the spec list and the performance details with a grain of salt.

What are the specs of the Intel Core i7 14700K?

The upcoming Intel Core i7 will pack 20 cores in total. The core count is up from 16 on the 13700K. Eight of these will be high-performance 'P' cores that will reportedly boost to 5.5 GHz and have a base clock of 3.4 GHz. The remaining 12 cores are efficient 'E' cores that will be low-power counterparts with much lower operating speeds.

In addition to the bumps in core count, the cache has also been increased. The leaked specs of the upcoming CPU are listed below:

Intel Core i7 14700K Performance cores 8 Efficient cores 12 Thread count 28 Base clock 3.4 GHz L1 cache 1.8 MB L2 cache 28 MB L3 cache 33 MB

Pricing info hasn't been announced yet. However, we are expecting the 14700K to be priced under $420.

What are the performance improvements of the Core i7 14700K?

The upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs won't be a huge step up from the last-gen, given it is a process refinement of Raptor Lake. However, leaks claim the upcoming i7 14700K will pull ahead of the Core i7 13700K by a massive margin.

The leaked performance charts are listed below:

i7 13700K i7 14700K AIDA64 read (GB/s) 94 113.7 Cinebench single-core 2107 2192 Cinebench multi-core 30,880 36,296 CPU-Z single-core 864 908 CPU-Z multi-core 12,430 14,988

It is worth noting that, however, the upcoming lineup might require more power to deliver these numbers. Nevertheless, the bumps in multi-core performance can be entirely accredited to the four extra cores on the chip. Although the E cores aren't as fast as their P counterparts, they are still enough to deliver some performance to help the numbers.

We are still over three months away from the official launch of these upcoming CPUs. As per leaks, they should hit the market sometime in the third week of October 2023.

